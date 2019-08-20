Matillion Appoints Former Rally Software, CA Technologies Marketing Lead As Chief Marketing Officer

Jacobs brings more than 20 years of experience building and implementing global marketing strategies for fast-growth technology companies, including Rally Software, CA Technologies and cloud security startup ThreatX. He joins following Matillion's June 2019 Series C , and will be responsible for go-to-market strategies, and delivering acquisition, expansion and retention marketing programs to help businesses effectively leverage their own data via the cloud.

"Matillion is at an exciting point in our growth trajectory, with a tight alignment between marketing and sales serving as a critical driver of our continued growth," said Matthew Scullion, CEO. "Dru's experience building market awareness and partnering with sales teams to grow revenue within SaaS and B2B companies, along with his knowledge in aligning marketing activities with business outcomes, will be important to continuing our top-line growth. We are glad to add Dru's talent to our leadership team and look forward to his contribution."

"Matillion has demonstrated ongoing leadership in data transformation, evidenced by its consistent growth and customer-obsessed approach," said Jacobs. "I look forward to delivering on the responsibilities of a CMO role, foundational at this point in Matillion's timeline to increase the company's global exposure, expand its North American presence, and influence how enterprises leverage data to compete and grow."

Jacobs' appointment follows a period of aggressive revenue growth, as Matillion's software has seen increased demand from enterprises seeking data transformation software purpose-built for the cloud. Matillion extracts data from a wide number of sources, loads it into a company's chosen cloud data warehouse, and transforms that data from its siloed source state into useful, joined together, analytics-ready at scale. This delivers fast time to value, high performance and pay-as-you-drink economics, offering simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Matillion's software is used by more than 650 customers across 40 countries, including global companies like Bose, GE, Siemens, Fox and Accenture, and high-growth, data-centric companies like Vistaprint, Splunk, and Zapier.

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

