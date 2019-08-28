Matillion Recognized As A 2019 Top Rated Award Winner In Data Integration By TrustRadius

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation software for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), has been recognized as a 2019 Top Rated Data Integration Software by TrustRadius, the most trusted B2B review platform.

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are based on unbiased feedback by way of customers' user satisfaction scores alone. Purpose-built for CDW platforms Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery, Matillion helps enterprises access the simplicity, speed, scale and savings they require to compete and unlock the hidden potential of their data. Matillion scores highly on TrustRadius on overall support, data sharing and collaboration, and data sources. Their feature scorecard highlights data modeling, data source connection, and data transformations.

"The Matillion team is honored to be recognized by TrustRadius, and we see this award as a testament to our culture of commitment to our customers, people, and products," said Matthew Scullion, Matillion CEO. "We're proud of this acknowledgment which further establishes our position as the category leader for data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Based entirely on customer feedback, this recognition represents the true voice of our market and is a clear reflection of the value we deliver to our customers as they innovate with data in the cloud."

"Matillion has won a Top Rated award for data integration software based only on feedback from the company's customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers frequently highlight very high-quality customer support, connectivity to multiple data sources and strong integration with AWS services."

Real Verified User Review:

"Matillion is really well suited to environments using Redshift or Snowflake, and that rely on Amazon Web Services. It is also well suited to scenarios where you need to perform a lot of similar ETL tasks with small variations that could be parameterized. It's great if you want to get up-and-running quickly, and don't want to spend a ton of time in configuration and setup; you can get going very quickly out-of-the-box."

Matthew Burr | Sr. Data Engineer | HireVue

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

About TrustRadius

Established in 2013, TrustRadius has become the most trusted site for B2B software reviews. Each month, about 400,000 B2B technology buyers use over 186,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.

