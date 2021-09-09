Matrix Medical Network to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Workforce

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network (Matrix) today announced they will require all Matrix team members to be fully vaccinated by October 25, 2021 barring certain exemptions. Matrix has provided expert clinical care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years and is taking this important step to ensure the safety of employees, their families, and the companies and communities they serve.

"Safety is a top priority for Matrix and our COVID-19 vaccine mandate reflects that commitment. Vaccination is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families, and their communities," said Matrix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith Henthorne.

"Matrix has worked since the beginning of the pandemic to develop and implement strategies to mitigate the risk of the virus to our employees and their families, as well as within the communities and companies where we live and work. With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts and the contagious and dangerous Delta variant, which has led to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the unvaccinated U.S. population, now is the time to take this important step to ensure we have a fully vaccinated Matrix workforce," said Matrix Chief Medical Officer and Group President Daniel Castillo, MD, MBA.

"The pandemic taught us many lessons and reinforced the importance of not delaying preventative care measures like vaccination to help protect populations such as younger children who are unable to get vaccinated themselves. The recent rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the easily transmitted Delta variant underscores the need for vaccinations to protect our families, our communities, and ourselves," said Matrix Clinical Care Chief Medical Officer Ryan Heyborne, MD, MBA, FACEP.

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix, in partnership with its expert clinical advisory panel, offers customizable solutions across four distinct lines of business via in-home visits, telehealth, on-site support at medical facilities and businesses, and Mobile Health Clinics:

- Matrix Clinical Care helps seniors and other at-risk individuals enjoy a better quality of care, experience better health outcomes, and identify chronic conditions that may otherwise go undiagnosed.

- Matrix Clinical Solutions helps keep workers healthy and businesses run productively by designing tailored workplace safety health solutions. Matrix also offers a safety verified certification program developed in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic.

- Matrix Clinical Trials provides rapid and scalable decentralized trial solutions to reach broad and diverse trial participant populations and improve the patient experience. Matrix adheres to the highest standards in quality, compliance, and data collection to accelerate trial completion timelines and support trial partners.

- Matrix Clinical Labs is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory that provides state-of-the-art diagnostic services and clinical testing support.

For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.



Matrix Media Contact:

Elissa Johnsen

EJJ Communications, LLC on behalf of Matrix Medical Network

[email protected]

312-285-3203

SOURCE Matrix Medical Network

Related Links

http://www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com

