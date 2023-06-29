Mats Backman new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Volvo Group Executive Board

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mats Backman has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and a new member of Volvo Group's Executive Board. He will succeed Jan Ytterberg, who as previously communicated, will continue as Volvo Group senior advisor.

Mats Backman has held many senior positions in Swedish industry and has extensive international experience. He has been the Chief Financial Officer for several well-known companies such as Sandvik, Autoliv and Veoneer.

He will take on his new position during the second half of 2023. The exact date is yet to be decided.

