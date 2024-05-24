Matt Epstein Joins Travelzoo's Global Executive Team

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, has hired Matt Epstein as Chief Transformation Officer. As a member of the global executive team, based in New York City, his responsibility will be to accelerate new developments of the Travelzoo® membership.

Mr. Epstein will join Travelzoo on June 12 from Walmart where he is Vice President, Walmart+ Member Experience, Care, and Retention. From 2018 to 2022, he was Vice President and General Manager – Streaming Business at SiriusXM Radio. From 2011 to 2018, he held business development and general management positions in Amazon's Worldwide Prime, Prime Music, and Fresh divisions. He received his MBA from Darden Graduate School of Business.

As a material inducement for Mr. Epstein, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the compensation committee of the board of directors of Travelzoo approved the grant to Mr. Epstein of an option to purchase 100,000 shares of the company's common stock at the official NASDAQ closing on the date of grant, being his start date. The option will vest annually over four years, subject to Mr. Epstein's continued employment on such vesting dates. The option expires in five years.

"We are excited about having Matt on our team," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "He brings his special expertise to Travelzoo at a pivotal time as we expand our offering."

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Gabe Saglie – New York

+1 805 453 1209

[email protected]

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

[email protected]

Natalia Cwierz – Berlin

+49 178 335 8784

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo