Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $22.0 million , up 2% year-over-year

, up 2% year-over-year Consolidated operating profit of $5.6 million

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $6.0 million

Cash flow from operations of $4.6 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Consolidated revenue was $22.0 million, up 2% from $21.6 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $21.8 million, up 1% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $4.2 million for Q1 2024, or $0.31 per share, compared with $0.23 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $4.2 million for Q1 2024, or $0.31 per share, compared with $0.23 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $6.0 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.3 million) and stock option expenses ($95,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more exclusive offers for members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "It is in times of large increases in travel prices that Travelzoo is most valuable for consumers. Travelzoo members enjoy high quality travel experiences that represent outstanding value."

"With more than 30 million members, 8 million mobile app users, and 4 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active, and open to new experiences."

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2024, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $16.9 million. Net cash provided by operations was $4.6 million.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $14.2 million. Operating profit for Q1 2024 was $4.4 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.5 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $6.7 million. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 10% year-over-year. Operating profit for Q1 2024 was $1.4 million, or 21% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $457,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 16% year-over-year to $1.1 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 11% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating loss for Q1 2024 was $24,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $123,000 in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating loss excludes amortization of intangibles ($75,000) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020. The Q1 2024 operating loss was caused by marketing expenses in connection with growth in members.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $32,000. Operating loss for Q1 2024 was $130,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q1 2024. Travelzoo recorded $10,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q1 2024. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers

As of March 31, 2024, we were 31.0 million members worldwide, up from 30.5 million as of March 31, 2023. In North America, Travelzoo had 16.2 million unduplicated members as of March 31, 2024, down from 16.3 million as of March 31, 2023. In Europe, Travelzoo had 9.2 million unduplicated members as of March 31, 2024, up from 9.1 million as of March 31, 2023. Jack's Flight Club had 2.4 million subscribers as of March 31, 2024, up from 2.0 million as of March 31, 2023.

Discontinued Operations

In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations.

Income Taxes

A provision of $1.5 million for income taxes was recorded for Q1 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $1.4 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for Q1 2024.

Looking Ahead

For Q2 2024, we expect continued growth in revenue year-over-year, albeit at a smaller pace than in 2023. We also expect for Q2 2024 higher profitability year-over-year. In December 2023, we announced the introduction of a membership fee for Travelzoo beginning January 1, 2024. We recognize membership fee revenue ratably over the subscription period. Legacy Travelzoo members as of December 31, 2023 are exempt from the fee during 2024. Therefore, we do not anticipate to generate membership fee revenue from these members before 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangible and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Revenues $ 21,985

$ 21,601 Cost of revenues 2,640

2,691 Gross profit 19,345

18,910 Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing 8,598

9,296 Product development 566

490 General and administrative 4,590

4,413 Total operating expenses 13,754

14,199 Operating income 5,591

4,711 Other income, net 139

350 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 5,730

5,061 Income tax expense 1,505

1,378 Income from continuing operations 4,225

3,683 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —

(2) Net income 4,225

3,681 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (11)

8 Net income attributable to Travelzoo $ 4,236

$ 3,673







Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations $ 4,236

$ 3,675 Net loss attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations $ —

$ (2)







Income per share—basic





Continuing operations $ 0.31

$ 0.23 Discontinued operations $ —

$ — Net income per share—basic $ 0.31

$ 0.23







Income per share—diluted





Continuing operations $ 0.31

$ 0.23 Discontinued operations $ —

$ — Net income per share—diluted $ 0.31

$ 0.23 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 13,489

15,697 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 13,489

15,697 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 13,625

15,779 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 13,625

15,779

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,190

$ 15,713 Accounts receivable, net 13,151

12,965 Prepaid income taxes 566

629 Prepaid expenses and other 1,681

1,460 Assets from discontinued operations 1

1 Total current assets 31,589

30,768 Deposits and other 225

1,115 Deferred tax assets 3,107

3,196 Restricted cash 675

675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,892

6,015 Property and equipment, net 532

578 Intangible assets, net 1,773

2,091 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 54,737

$ 55,382 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,514

$ 4,546 Merchant payables 17,827

20,622 Accrued expenses and other 3,634

3,658 Deferred revenue 3,247

2,044 Income tax payable 805

766 Operating lease liabilities 2,463

2,530 Liabilities from discontinued operations 24

24 Total current liabilities 33,514

34,190 Long-term tax liabilities 5,596

4,681 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,458

6,717 Other long-term liabilities 377

911 Total liabilities 45,945

46,499 Common stock 132

136 Tax indemnification (9,537)

(9,537) Note receivable from shareholder (1,753)

(1,753) Additional paid-in capital —

439 Retained earnings 20,125

19,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,861)

(4,607) Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity 4,106

4,186 Non-controlling interest 4,686

4,697 Total stockholder's equity 8,792

8,883 Total liabilities and equity $ 54,737

$ 55,382

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 4,225

$ 3,681 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 383

478 Stock-based compensation 95

396 Deferred income tax (15)

(68) Net foreign currency effects 3

3 Net recoveries of accounts receivable and refund reserves (33)

(712) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (235)

372 Prepaid income taxes 63

407 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 582

160 Accounts payable 1,008

(1,321) Merchant payables (2,678)

(4,591) Accrued expenses and other 972

911 Income tax payable 54

— Other liabilities 197

819 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,621

535 Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from repayment of note receivable —

39 Purchases of property and equipment (35)

(111) Net cash used in investing activities (35)

(72) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock (3,872)

(186) Net cash used in financing activities (3,872)

(186) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (238)

171 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 476

448 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 16,389

19,378 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 16,865

$ 19,826

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 14,273

$ 6,580

$ 1,100

$ 32

$ 21,985 Intersegment revenues (45)

82

(37)

—

— Total net revenues 14,228

6,662

1,063

32

21,985 Operating income (loss) $ 4,438

$ 1,382

$ (99)

$ (130)

$ 5,591



















Three months ended March 31, 2023 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 14,567

$ 6,078

$ 948

$ 8

$ 21,601 Intersegment revenues 191

(191)

—

—

— Total net revenues 14,758

5,887

948

8

21,601 Operating income (loss) $ 4,516

$ 457

$ (45)

$ (217)

$ 4,711

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023 GAAP operating expense $ 13,754

$ 14,199 Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization of intangibles (A) 317

398 Stock option expenses (B) 95

396 Severance-related expenses (C) —

39 Non-GAAP operating expense 13,342

13,366







GAAP operating income 5,591

4,711 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C) 412

833 Non-GAAP operating income 6,003

5,544

