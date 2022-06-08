Matt Hibbard Named CFO of Exiger

Known for being an exceptional business operator, Matt has extensive experience leading the financial operations of high-growth SaaS businesses including buyouts raising equity and debt capital, driving two successful IPOs and other exits. At Exiger, Hibbard will be responsible for leading Exiger's global financial operations, including accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax, M&A and capital planning functions.

"Matt's proven business acumen, expertise scaling high-growth technology companies and unique management style are exactly in line with the high standards we set in our CFO search. He is a proven leader with a successful track record of making an impact both inside and outside of the finance organization. Matt will play a significant part in positioning Exiger for continued growth," said Brandon Daniels, CEO of Exiger. "I am thrilled to welcome Matt to the leadership team, and I look forward to working closely with him to continue to deploy our people and technology to make the world a safer place to do business."

Matt comes to Exiger with significant financial executive experience in the SaaS technology industry, joining Exiger from Welltok where he served as CFO. Prior to that he was CFO of Lifesize, a SaaS video conferencing solution, Distill Networks, a CyberSecurity company, as well as Xoom, a Paypal owned digital money transfer provider. Hibbard began his career holding various finance leadership positions at OpenTable and Ernst & Young LLP.

"Exiger is at a pivotal moment as a company, undergoing accelerated growth, expanding its global presence and continuing to scale SaaS and tech-enabled solutions that help its clients solve their most complex risk and compliance challenges," said Hibbard. "I am excited to be a part of a team with such a clear mission as it enters its next stage of growth and to help cement Exiger's place as the most trusted partner to the world's leading companies and government agencies."

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage risk and compliance through its combination of technology-enabled and SaaS solutions. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable risk and compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Exiger's mission to make the world a safer place to do business drives its award-winning AI technology platform, DDIQ, built to anticipate the market's most pressing needs related to evolving ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain risk. Exiger has won 30+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

