TAIPEI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of COMPUTEX's organizers—TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) today announced that Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell Technology, will deliver a keynote at COMPUTEX 2026. The keynote is scheduled for June 2nd at 10:30 a.m. (GMT+8) at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, 7F.

Matt Murphy, Marvell Chairman and CEO, to Keynote at COMPUTEX 2026

Marvell is a global leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, powering the next generation of AI infrastructure with a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end connectivity technologies and custom silicon solutions for hyperscalers and cloud data center customers. Under Murphy's leadership, the company is focused on addressing one of AI's most significant challenges: how to efficiently move, store, process, and secure the world's rapidly expanding volumes of data across increasingly complex infrastructure.

Marvell technologies enable every critical link in modern AI data center infrastructure—from inside servers and racks to the geographically distributed networks connecting data center regions—allowing customers to deploy AI-optimized systems with unprecedented performance and scale. In his keynote, Murphy will highlight how Marvell and its broad partner ecosystem are helping the industry unlock the next wave of AI innovation.

Registration for the COMPUTEX keynote will open in mid-April. Please visit the COMPUTEX website for updates.

COMPUTEX 2026 with the theme "AI Together," is set to take place from June 2nd to June 5th at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2, TWTC and TICC. This event will host 1,500 exhibitors across up to 6,000 booths, showcasing three major themes: AI & Computing, Robotics & Mobility, and Next-Gen Tech.

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX