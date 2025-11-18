LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, a leader in Critical IoT Connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Plose as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Matt Plose Joins CSL Group as Chief Financial Officer

Matt brings a wealth of experience across numerous sectors, with a strong background and expertise in data and technology businesses, previously operating at an executive level in private equity-backed businesses as well as senior leadership roles in large multinational organisations. He is passionate about leading change to drive growth and has extensive experience in M&A, product launches and business reengineering.

Matt commented: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining CSL. I have been hugely impressed with the growth trajectory of the company, underpinned by its demonstrable commitment to innovation and its customers. I am looking forward to being part of the team and helping CSL continue to scale at pace and achieve its growth ambitions over the coming years."

About CSL Group

CSL Group is a leading provider of secure connectivity solutions, specialising in IoT connectivity for fire, security, health, and utilities sectors. Through its innovative SIMs, routers, and managed services, CSL Group empowers organisations to maintain reliable, high-quality connectivity. With a focus on future-proofed solutions, CSL Group remains at the forefront of supporting customers through technological transitions and industry shifts.

