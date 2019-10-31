Mattamy Group Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2019 and posted full financial results for the first quarter on Intralinks.

First Quarter 2020 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue decreased 15.5% to $0.6B from $0.7B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed decreased 22.1% to 1,134 from 1,455 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 27.6% to 1,731 homes from 1,357 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog increased 2.6% to 6,896 units from 6,720 units in the prior year quarter

LTM August 31, 2019 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 9.9% to $3.96B from $3.61B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed decreased 3.0% to 7,234 from 7,461 in the prior year

Net sales orders increased 11.9% to 7,425 homes from 6,636 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its first-quarter financial results live on November 5, 2019, from 10:00 am EST to 11:00 am EST. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty please contact bondholders@mattamycorp.com

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

