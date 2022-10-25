Mattamy Group Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2022 and posted LTM financial results for the first quarter on Intralinks.

First Quarter 2023 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 18.9% to $1.10B from $0.93B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed decreased 2.5% to 1,687 from 1,731 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders decreased 65.5% to 605 homes from 1,753 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog decreased 14.5% to 6,649 units from 7,774 units in the prior year quarter

LTM August 31, 2022 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 13.4% to $4.78B from $4.22B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed decreased 1.0% to 7,679 from 7,760 in the prior year

Net sales orders decreased 23.8% to 6,647 homes from 8,724 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its first-quarter financial results live on October 27, 2022, from 3:00 pm ET to 4:00 pm ET. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact [email protected]

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with an over 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

