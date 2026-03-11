Mattamy Home Funding Named #1 Best Mortgage Company to Work For by National Mortgage News

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Home Funding has been named the #1 Best Mortgage Company to Work For by National Mortgage News in its 2026 rankings.

The top ranking recognizes Mattamy Home Funding's people‑first culture, commitment to professional growth and focus on creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to succeed. The annual National Mortgage News program evaluates companies across the industry based on employee feedback, benefits, workplace policies and overall engagement.

The Mattamy Home Funding team (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) The Mattamy Home Funding team in the photo booth at their Summer Fun event. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"This recognition is deeply meaningful, and we are very grateful to National Mortgage News for the honor," said Estelle Norvell, President of Mattamy Home Funding. "Such acknowledgement reflects the incredible people who show up every day with care, integrity and a commitment to one another, to our partners and to the customers we serve. We are proud of the culture our team has built together and thankful to work alongside such dedicated professionals."

Mattamy Home Funding, a joint venture 60% owned by Mattamy Homes, has built a workplace centered on trust, collaboration and opportunity. Team members are encouraged to bring their whole selves to work, share ideas and grow their careers in an environment that values transparency, flexibility and continuous improvement. That culture has helped fuel strong performance while maintaining a deep sense of connection and pride across the organization.

"Our culture is not something written on a wall. It is something our team lives every day," Norvell added. "This honor belongs to them and to the leaders who show up with empathy, integrity and a genuine commitment to doing the right thing."

The recognition further reflects Mattamy Home Funding's alignment with the broader Mattamy Homes philosophy of putting people at the center of everything it does, from customers and partners to employees and communities.

The full list of National Mortgage News Best Mortgage Companies to Work For in 2026 can be found at: https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/list/best-mortgage-companies-to-work-for-in-2026

About Mattamy Home Funding

Mattamy Home Funding is a mortgage lender dedicated to delivering a seamless and customer‑focused financing experience. As a joint venture 60 percent owned by Mattamy Homes US, the company combines deep industry expertise with a strong culture built on collaboration, trust and service excellence.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family‑owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

