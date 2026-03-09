Mattamy Homes Expands Presence to Fort Mill, South Carolina with 76-Acre Acquisition

New multi–village community of Williams Reserve marks Mattamy's return to Fort Mill with single–family homes and new townhome product

CHARLOTTE, NC, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family–owned homebuilder, has announced the acquisition of a 76–acre site in Fort Mill, South Carolina for the new Williams Reserve community, expanding its presence in one of Charlotte's fastest–growing and most sought–after suburbs. The community marks Mattamy's return to Fort Mill following its last development in 2018.



The land purchase, which closed in late February for $13 million, will support the development of 193 homes across three distinct villages. Williams Reserve will feature a mix of 113 single–family homes and 80 townhomes, offering a range of housing options designed to serve first move–up, second move–up and upscale family buyers.



Located off Fort Mill Parkway within the City of Fort Mill, the community sits in the highly sought–after 29715 zip code and offers convenient access to interstates 77 and 485, Highway 521, Uptown Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Fort Mill continues to attract strong demand due to its highly rated public schools, proximity to major employment centers and reputation as one of the Charlotte area's most affluent suburbs.



Williams Reserve will feature two–story front–loaded single–family homes, leveraging proven plans from Mattamy's broader portfolio. The community will also introduce a new three–story, alley–loaded townhome product, expanding Mattamy's offering to meet evolving buyer preferences. Furnished model homes are planned for each product line.



The community design emphasizes outdoor living and connectivity, with walking trails, pocket parks and thoughtfully designed green spaces that enhance the natural landscape. Lawn maintenance will be included for the townhome village, providing residents with a low–maintenance, lock–and–leave lifestyle.



"Williams Reserve reflects our confidence in Fort Mill's long–term growth and its continued appeal" said Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "By combining proven single–family plans with a new townhome offering, we're delivering a community that responds to today's housing needs while building on the qualities that have made Fort Mill such a desirable place to live."



South Carolina's favorable tax environment further strengthens the value proposition for future homeowners. Site work for Williams Reserve is expected to begin in late summer 2026.