Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2021 and posted full year financial results for the fourth quarter on Intralinks.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 25.3% to $1.53B from $1.22B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed increased 16.9% to 2,731 from 2,337 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 96.4% to 2,753 homes from 1,402 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog increased 22.0% to 7,750 units from 6,351 units in the prior year quarter

Full Year May 31, 2021 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 21.4% to $4.45B from $3.66B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed increased 14.3% to 8,221 from 7,194 in the prior year

Net sales orders increased 32.0% to 9,579 homes from 7,257 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its third-quarter financial results live on August 12, 2021, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty please contact [email protected]

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Related Links

mattamyhomes.com

