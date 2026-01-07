Mattamy Homes to Bring 83 Homes to Phoenix's West Valley with Baker Farms

Sales are expected to begin this spring in one of the area's few remaining residential tracts

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, is excited to announce its acquisition of Baker Farms, a new community featuring 83 single-family homesites in Phoenix, AZ.

The deal closed on Dec. 10 for $13.4 million. Baker Farms, a gated community, is located at the northwest of 79th Avenue and McDowell Road, less than one mile from Interstate 10 and only 10 miles from Downtown Phoenix.

Mattamy Homes is excited to announce its acquisition of Baker Farms, a new community featuring 83 single-family homes in Phoenix, AZ's West Valley. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"Mattamy is thrilled to join Richmond American Homes at Baker Farms," said Matthew Arneson, Vice President of Land Acquisition for Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "Richmond has created a fantastic community in a prime location, and we look forward to working alongside them and bringing the Mattamy Way to Baker Farms."

Prospective homebuyers can choose from eight thoughtfully designed Mattamy floorplans, ranging from 1,313 to 2,490 square feet, with average homesite sizes of 40' by 110'.

Designed with families in mind, Baker Farms will feature a variety of community amenities, including a 4,500-square-foot splash pad, picnic areas with charcoal grills and a playground.

Residents will also enjoy convenient access to the Phoenix metropolitan area's extensive recreation, entertainment, shopping and dining options — most within a 10-mile radius.

Nearby destinations include the Westgate Entertainment District, State Farm Stadium (home of the Arizona Cardinals), Park West and Talking Stick Amphitheater.

"Baker Farms allows Mattamy's Phoenix Division to strategically introduce a new product line and model complex that expands our reach to an additional buyer profile aligned with our long-term growth strategy," shared Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "This community will appeal to homebuyers seeking spacious floorplans, outdoor amenities, nearby shopping and dining and convenient access to major employment centers — all within a short drive."

Sales for Baker Farms are expected to begin in the spring of 2026, with closings anticipated as early as this coming fall.

Baker Farms will join Mattamy's actively selling West Valley communities, including Las Ventanas, Tyler Ranch, Tierra Vistoso and Miravida, as well as White Tank Vistas, arriving in Spring 2026.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

