Mattamy Homes grows Tampa Bay footprint with three land acquisitions in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Lithia, FL

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has closed on three new properties in the Tampa Bay region. The communities — Sun Bay Townes in Tampa, FL, Amara Bay Residences & Marina in St. Petersburg, FL and Skyhawk in Lithia, FL — will deliver urban townhome living, waterfront lifestyle and nature-focused single-family living in three unique locations.

Sun Bay Townes is Mattamy's first community within the Tampa, FL city limits. Located at West Pearl Avenue and South Manhattan Avenue, Sun Bay Townes will feature 54 three-story townhomes in South Tampa’s Gandy/Sun Bay South neighborhood. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Mattamy closed on 53 homesites within Amara Bay Residences & Marina in St. Petersburg, FL, on Jan. 8. Located at 12000 Gandy Boulevard, this upscale mixed‑use waterfront community will include Mattamy’s two coastal‑style townhome designs, each offering two stories of living space. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Mattamy closed on a 102‑acre site for approximately 172 single‑family homes in Lithia, FL, for the new Skyhawk community. Homes are planned to range from 1,900 sq. ft. to 3,700 sq. ft. on 50’ and 60’ homesites. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"These communities represent the future of Tampa Bay living," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa Division. "From vibrant South Tampa to the waterfront beauty of St. Petersburg and the peaceful yet connected setting of Lithia, we're creating homes that combine modern design, convenience and lifestyle in some of the region's most sought-after areas."

Sun Bay Townes: urban living in Tampa, FL

Mattamy closed on the property of Sun Bay Townes on Jan. 5. This is the division's first community within Tampa city limits. Located at West Pearl Avenue and South Manhattan Avenue, Sun Bay Townes will feature 54 three-story townhomes in South Tampa's Gandy/Sun Bay South neighborhood.

Future residents at Sun Bay Townes will benefit from the community's close proximity to Gandy Boulevard (0.3 miles) and Selmon Expressway (less than one mile), short commutes to midtown Tampa (five miles), downtown Tampa (six miles), MacDill Air Force Base (two miles), Brandon (15 miles) and St. Petersburg (17 miles). Residents will also enjoy easy access to major shopping and dining destinations like Westshore Marina District (.7 miles), Hyde Park Village (four miles), Westshore Mall and International Plaza (five miles).

Two available floorplan designs will offer three to four bedrooms, three to three-and-a-half baths, a two-car garage and private outdoor space. Pricing is expected from the mid-$600s, with development starting immediately and sales targeted for fall of 2026.

Amara Bay Residences & Marina: waterfront lifestyle in St. Petersburg, FL

Mattamy also recently closed on 53 homesites within Amara Bay on Jan. 8. Located at 12000 Gandy Boulevard, this upscale mixed-use waterfront community will include Mattamy's two coastal-style townhome designs offering two stories of living space. Homes will range from 2,371 to 2,470 sq. ft. with three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage. Pricing is anticipated to begin in the $700s.

Amara Bay offers direct access to Tampa Bay for boating, kayaking and paddleboarding, a boardwalk and paths for walking, biking and views of mangroves and wildlife. Resort-style amenities within the Amara Bay community include a resort-style pool, clubhouse with fitness and coworking spaces, marina, waterfront restaurant, boardwalk and more. Residents will enjoy convenient access to downtown St. Petersburg (eight miles) and downtown Tampa (16 miles). Popular beaches such as Clearwater Beach, Madeira Beach and John's Pass are 16–20 miles away. Construction begins in the coming weeks with sales expected to launch in the summer of 2026.

Skyhawk: nature-focused living in Lithia, FL

On Dec. 30, Mattamy closed on a 102-acre site for approximately 172 single-family homes in Lithia, FL. Homes are planned to range from 1,900 sq. ft. to 3,700 sq. ft. on 50' and 60' homesites. Current plans include a centrally located park with a paved trail, dog park, tot lot and picnic cabana.

Skyhawk offers convenient access to US301 and I-75 and is a short drive to several nature preserves, parks and trails such as Lithia Springs Park, FishHawk Creek Nature Preserve and Triple Creek Nature Preserve. The community is zoned for highly rated FishHawk Ranch schools. Home prices are anticipated to begin in the mid-$400s, with development beginning this March.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

