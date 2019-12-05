Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation (the "Company" or "Mattamy") today announced the results of its cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase any and all of the outstanding senior notes listed below (the "Notes"). The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 2, 2019 (the "Expiration Time"). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated November 20, 2019 and a related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

Title of

Security CUSIP /

ISIN Nos Outstanding Principal Amount Principle

Amount

Tendered Percentage of

Original Amount

Tendered 6.875% Senior

Notes due

2023 (the

"Notes") 57701R AD4 C5400R AC6 US57701RAD44 USC5400RAC63 US$425,000,000 US$125,430,000 29.51%

As of the Expiration Time, US$125,430,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Today the Company accepted for purchase all such tendered Notes and will pay to the holders thereof for each US$1,036.23 principal amount of the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Time. Payment is expected to occur on December 5, 2019. Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, December 5, 2019.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC served as the Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. Questions and requests for assistance regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at (212) 325-2476 (collect) or (800) 820-1653 (toll-free).

The Company also retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to serve as the Information Agent and Tender Agent for the Notes in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, copies of which may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc. New York: (212) 269 5550 (Banks and Brokers) or (866) 530 8636 (toll free), or via mattamy@dfking.com.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, with respect to any securities. The solicitation of offers to buy the Notes was only made pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The Tender Offer was not made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. None of the Company, the Dealer Manager or the Information and Tender Agent made any recommendation as to whether or not holders should tender their Notes in connection with the Tender Offer.

About Mattamy Group Corporation

Mattamy Group Corporation is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the Company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

