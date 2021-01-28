Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2020 and posted LTM financial results for the second quarter on Intralinks.

Second Quarter 2021 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 17.9% to $0.88B from $0.75B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed increased 4.8% to 1,632 from 1,557 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 25.0% to 2,272 homes from 1,818 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog increased 4.2% to 7,459 units from 7,157 units in the prior year quarter

LTM November 30, 2020 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 10.3% to $4.35B from $3.94B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed increased 12.6% to 8,327 from 7,393 in the prior year

Net sales orders increased 15.7% to 8,588 homes from 7,420 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its second-quarter financial results live on February 3, 2021, from 10:00 am EST to 11:00 am EST. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty please contact [email protected]

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa and Alberta. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

