Mattamy Homes Recognized for Eighth Consecutive Year as Best Place to Work in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes' Tampa Division has secured its position among the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work, marking eight years of continuous recognition. The division earned a spot in the Medium category (50 to 99 employees), which includes 15 honored companies, spanning industries from architecture to financial services.

The milestone represents nearly a decade of sustained investment in workplace culture – proof that exceptional workplaces are built through consistent action, not one-time initiatives. Since first earning the distinction in 2019, Mattamy has navigated significant industry shifts while maintaining the foundation that makes it a destination employer in the region.

"Reaching eight consecutive years tells us we're building something that lasts," says Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa Division. "Our team members choose to grow their careers here because they see opportunity, feel heard and know their contributions matter. That trust doesn't come from a single year's effort – it comes from consistently showing up for one another."

Now in its 20th year, the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work program evaluates companies through confidential employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace. The assessment examines 40 workplace factors including leadership effectiveness, professional development opportunities, compensation and benefits alignment, and the daily experiences that shape company culture.

This year's cohort of 65 total recognized companies ranges from 10-person operations to enterprises with more than 500 employees, all united by employee feedback that points to workplaces where people genuinely want to be. Final rankings will be unveiled at an April 30 event at Raymond James Stadium.

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

