Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2023 and posted LTM financial results for the second quarter on Intralinks.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 35.6% to $1.64B from $1.21B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed increased 28.9% to 2,088 from 1,620 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 125.8% to 1,917 homes from 849 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog increased 1.8% to 5,986 units from 5,878 units in the prior year quarter

LTM November 30, 2023 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 22.9% to $5.97B from $4.86B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed increased 7.7% to 8,102 from 7,525 in the prior year

Net sales orders increased 55.0% to 8,209 homes from 5,295 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its second-quarter financial results live on January 29, 2024, from 1:00 pm EST to 2:00 pm EST. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact [email protected]

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with an over 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited