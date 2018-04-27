Homes closed increased 7.1% to 1,412 from 1,319 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 26.1% to 2,036 homes from 1,614 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog increased 3.5% to 8,674 units from 8,384 units in the prior year quarter

LTM February 28, 2018 Key Operating Highlights

Homes closed increased 11.3% to 6,896 from 6,194 in the prior year period

Net sales orders decreased 2.9% to 6,626 homes from 6,823 homes in the prior year period

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its third-quarter financial results live on May 2, 2018, from 10:00 am EST to 11:00 am EST. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty please contact bondholders@mattamycorp.com.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, those communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattamy-group-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2018-key-operating-results-300638259.html

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Related Links

http://www.mattamyhomes.com/

