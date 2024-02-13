Mattamy Homes acquires land for upcoming Cardinal Landing community in Coats, North Carolina

Cardinal Landing will bring more affordable housing options to the Raleigh market 

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is expanding its presence in Harnett County, North Carolina, after purchasing 49 acres of land that will be home to its upcoming Cardinal Landing community.  

Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is expanding its presence in Harnett County, North Carolina, after purchasing 49 acres of land that will be home to its upcoming Cardinal Landing community. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)
"Over the past five years, home prices have rapidly increased in the overall Raleigh market," says Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "As a result of the extreme growth, the cost of housing has sharply risen. Cardinal Landing will bring more affordable housing to the market, making it an ideal place for first-time homebuyers." 

Development for Cardinal Landing will begin as soon as possible with Phase 1 of construction set to start in the spring of 2025.  Mattamy Homes will offer upward of 140 single-family homes – in ranch (single-story) and two-story configurations – with floorplans ranging from 1,400 to 2,700 square feet and anticipated base pricing starting from $299,000.  

"The upcoming Cardinal Landing community will be a great addition to Mattamy's existing community lineup in Harnett County," says Renee Carlson, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "We're excited to bring more housing options to the Raleigh market while keeping future residents connected to the beauty of North Carolina." 

Within the Cardinal Landing community, there will be trails added around an existing pond for future residents to enjoy the area's green space, all while being close to Raven Rock state park – a conservation area offering a variety of outdoor activities. In addition, future residents will have close access to main transportation corridors (U.S. 421, Interstate 95, and North Carolina Highway 55), which provide easy access to areas of employment, such as Fort Liberty and educational institutions like Campbell University.  

Cardinal Landing adds to Mattamy Homes' presence in Harnett County along with Providence Creek and three upcoming communities, Riverfall, Stonebarrow and Bloom. 

About Mattamy Homes 

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information. 

