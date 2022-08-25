Mattamy Homes Announces Closing of Land Acquisition in Holly Springs, North Carolina

Residents will be able to choose from several award-winning floorplan designs. These homes from Mattamy's 50-foot series will each feature between 2,900–4,200+ square feet of living space, depending upon the floorplan. Architect's Choice Options will offer further, profound customization of living space.

Each Buckhorn Creek home will come standard with 9-foot ceilings on the first and second floors, upgraded trim throughout, James Hardie® ColorPlus Siding and full-yard Bermuda sod. All floorplans are ecoSelect™ certified for high efficiency and include smart home features such as RingPro™ video doorbells and ecobee™ thermostats with built-in Amazon Alexa voice services.

"Buckhorn Creek in desirable Holly Springs will showcase several versatile Mattamy Homes floorplans in a more intimate neighborhood setting," said Bob Wiggins, president of the homebuilder's North Carolina division. "With large wooded homesites in a community placed near beautiful lakeside parks yet convenient to major transportation and employment, we are building Buckhorn Creek to provide long-lasting value in a highly desirable location."

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the nearby Bass Lake Park, Harris Lake Park, Womble Park and Ting Park offering green spaces, trails, lake access, picnic areas and plenty of space for recreation.

Holly Springs is home to various shopping options, from local boutiques to the Shoppes at Holly Springs, as well as conveniences such as drug and grocery stores. A variety of restaurants are just minutes away. There's also plentiful entertainment in both downtown Holly Springs and nearby Fuquay-Varina.

Buckhorn Creek residents will be served by top-rated Wake County schools such as Buckhorn Creek Elementary, Holly Grove Middle and Fuquay-Varina High. The Holly Springs area offers an easy commute to major employment centers such as WakeMed Cary and Research Triangle Park.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Buckhorn Creek

Buckhorn Creek in Holly Springs, NC will offer single-family living in an intimate, 33-homesite community near lakeside parks and natural views. Its location offers easy access to downtown Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina, offering a wide variety of conveniences and cultural options. The community is served by top-rated Wake County schools and is within easy driving distance of major employment centers.

