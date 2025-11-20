Mattamy Homes announces Final Phase of Bayside Community in Rowlett, Texas

"As Bayside enters its closing chapter, we're proud to deliver the final phase of this sought-after lakeside community," said John Kuntz, President of Mattamy's Dallas Division. "This phase will feature exclusively Mattamy homes, bringing our signature designs and thoughtful planning to every lot. Whether you're looking for a designer-curated quick move-in home available as early as January 2026, or want to build your dream home from the ground up, Bayside offers options to fit every lifestyle on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard."

Homebuyers can choose from 13 floorplans, including nine Casita designs ranging from 1,958 to 3,525 square feet. All Casitas include two-car garages and feature three to four bedrooms with two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths, providing flexibility for families of all sizes. Townhomes offer four floorplans ranging from 1,840 to 1,974 square feet, each with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage, with pricing starting in the upper $300s.

The final phase also includes a limited number of lakeview lots for Casita homes. These rear-entry homes are designed so the front elevation faces the lake, with plans offering front porch and balcony options to maximize outdoor living and stunning views. While townhomes within the community provide a "lock and leave" lifestyle for buyers seeking convenience, with lawn maintenance included.

Bayside offers prime access to Lake Ray Hubbard, a 22,000-acre destination for boating, sailing, fishing and relaxing. The community will feature pocket parks, winding paths, a dog park and a fishing jetty. Homesites include wide, lakefront and lakeview selections.

Located on the shores of Rowlett, Bayside combines tranquility with connectivity to the Dallas metroplex, just 20 miles away, offering dining, entertainment, shopping and services. The surrounding parklands connect to the upcoming Sapphire Bay complex, which will include shopping, dining, a state-of-the-art marina and a future Sapphire Bay Lagoon. The new Sapphire Bay Marina provides water access and boat rentals, adding to recreational opportunities in the community.

New Home Gallery: 8022 Watercress Street, Rowlett, TX 75088 469-457-3409 / [email protected]

