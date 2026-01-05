Mattamy Opens Brand-New Sanderling Community in Palmetto, Florida

The new community of single-family homes offers eight distinctive new home designs in an ideal setting amid natural beauty and minutes from major thoroughfares

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, is excited to announce Sanderling, a new community in Palmetto, Florida, close to the Gulf beaches, Bradenton and St. Petersburg.

Sanderling offers eight distinctive floorplans, ranging from 1,504 to 2,799 square feet. The one- and two-story homes provide two to four bedrooms, two to 3.5 baths and two-car garages. There are only 95 homes in the community. Base prices begin at $329,990, with no CDD fees.

The thoughtful floorplans highlight Mattamy's signature open-concept layout, with the Great Room and generous dining areas flowing seamlessly together. Each home includes a covered lanai that extends living space to enjoy the Sunshine State's year-round weather.

Other notable features include a paver driveway, a lead walk and front entry. Versatile loft spaces and flex rooms give homeowners a range of options to meet their needs and lifestyle.

Each kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, namely a microwave, range and refrigerator. A washer and dryer are also standard features. Energy-efficient, environmentally friendly craftsmanship, materials and technologies are built into every home to help reduce utility costs and energy use.

Two brand-new, professionally decorated model homes, the Woodruff and Brookstone, are now open for tours at Sanderling.

Homebuyers can choose from quick-move-in homes that will be ready for a March move-in or personalize a ready-to-build home.

Surrounded by natural beauty and close to everyday conveniences, Sanderling sits just off U.S. Route 41 and 19 and within five minutes of Interstates 75 and 275. The excellent proximity provides homeowners easy access to the best of the Suncoast and effortless commutes to Bradenton, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

Residents enjoy abundant outdoor recreation, including Terra Ceia Preserve State Park, less than four miles away; Gulf beaches, golf courses, Tampa Bay, Manatee River boat ramps, among other attractions. Anna Maria Island, St. Pete Beach and Bradenton Beach are all less than 30 minutes from home. A full range of leisure, dining and shopping opportunities is virtually around the corner.

"We are excited about Sanderling and our new homes, which we carefully designed to fill the needs of today's homebuyers," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa Division. "The community's beautiful, convenient setting provides the benefits of coastal living with the convenience and proximity to everyday needs and employment centers."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

