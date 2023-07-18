Mattamy Homes Announces New Community Now Selling in Fuquay-Varina, NC

High Grove Oaks brings prestigious single-family living to southern Wake County

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest community, High Grove Oaks in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

High Grove Oaks opened for sales on July 17th, 2023, with single-family homes starting in the $500s. Ranch and 2-story designs are available with 2,768–4,200+ square feet of living space. Residents can choose from 8 floorplans with 3–6 bedrooms and 2.5–5.5 baths. Standard features across all High Grove Oaks homes include:

James Hardie™ fiber cement siding in a variety of new color schemes

Modern Craftsman trim

9-foot ceilings on the first and second floors

Upgraded lighting packages

Healthy Home features to increase energy efficiency and utility savings while increasing comfort throughout all seasons

First- and second-floor owner's suite options

Architect's Choice Options vary per floorplan and include flex rooms, studies, large loft spaces, upgraded gourmet kitchens and additional, private guest suites. The Prescott floorplan also offers a tandem garage option.

Model homes showcasing the Eldorado and Prescott floorplans are currently under construction, with a completion target of winter 2023. During model construction, visits will be available by appointment only.

In addition to impressive new home designs, High Grove Oaks offers peaceful, tree-lined streets and quiet natural beauty. It's a hidden gem, tucked away inside the established High Grove community in southern Wake County.

"We're pleased to open a new community inside High Grove," said Bob Wiggins, president of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "High Grove Oaks further strengthens our central North Carolina offerings with spacious homes and private homesites in a very desirable location."

High Grove Oaks has private community amenities including a pool, cabana and an outdoor fireplace gathering area. Residents also enjoy open green spaces and pedestrian-friendly sidewalks throughout the community.

High Grove Oaks occupies a central location near all the attractions and small-town charm of downtown Fuquay-Varina. Abundant restaurants, craft breweries, coffee shops, boutiques and local artisans await exploration. Holly Springs Town Center offers further options, with even more shopping and dining variety along nearby U.S. 401.

Outdoor recreation is in every direction, with major nearby options including Bass Lake Park, Lake Wheeler Park and Harris Lake County Park. Residents can also visit historic Fuquay Mineral Spring Park to picnic, stroll and drink the "healing waters" that gave the town the first part of its name — and originally made it a tourist destination.

High Grove Oaks offers convenient access to major roadways including U.S. 401, U.S. 70, N.C. 55 and I-40. The future I-540 interchange will be just minutes from the community, creating an even faster way to navigate the area.

Major employment centers in downtown Raleigh, Research Triangle Park and Durham are within commuting distance, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport is within 30 miles.

High Grove Oaks students are served by Wake County Schools including Ballentine Elementary School, Herbert Akins Middle School and Fuquay-Varina High School.

Visit https://mattamyhomes.com/north-carolina/raleigh/fuquay-varina/high-grove-oaks for more information. You may also email [email protected] or call 919-823-3022 to get help from our New Home Team.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

