Mattamy Homes Announces New Community Opening Soon in Four Oaks, NC

Hampton Ridge will bring comfortable single-family living to central Johnston County

FOUR OAKS, N.C., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is excited to announce the closing of land acquisition for the future Hampton Ridge community in Johnston County, North Carolina. The new community will further add to Mattamy's carefully curated selection of high-quality new home offerings in the greater Raleigh market.

Hampton Ridge is expected to open for sale in July 2023 with single-family homes from the mid to upper $300s. The community will be an exclusive enclave of only 34 oversized homesites on 38 acres of land.

Mattamy model home (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Residents will be able to choose from a variety of floorplans in either ranch or 2-story style, with both owners-up and owners-down options. Ranging from 2,100 to more than 3,200 square feet, all floorplans will feature open-concept living spaces with combined Great Room, dining area and kitchen areas. Thoughtful Mattamy features and modern styling enhance every room, from tidy stop-and-drop areas to spacious loft living areas and outdoor living spaces.

Architect's Choice Options include gourmet kitchens, flex rooms, 3-car garages and more — with different options available per plan. All homes will also include Healthy Home features to increase energy efficiency and utility savings while increasing comfort throughout all seasons.

"Hampton Ridge will be a peaceful, unhurried collection of versatile Mattamy Homes floorplans in central Johnston County," said Bob Wiggins, president of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "With its relatively rural atmosphere and affordable pricing, plus convenient proximity to major freeways and surrounding cities, we are providing long-lasting value in this desirable location."

Hampton Ridge is in the McGee Crossroads area of central Johnston County, several miles northwest of Four Oaks and will have a Four Oaks mailing address. The dining, shopping and entertainment of nearby Angier, Smithfield, Clayton, Garner and Benson are within easy reach. The Carolina Premium Outlets in Smithfield are only 14 miles away, and White Oak Crossing in Garner is a 16-mile drive.

Nearby recreation includes Tucker Lake with its sand beach, waterslide, rope swings, bathhouse and picnic area. Reedy Creek Golf Course, with its challenging, 18-hole public course designed by Gene Hamm, is only two miles away.

"We are pleased to provide new homes in such an advantageous location," Wiggins added. "People will love the peaceful rural scenery and nearby conveniences of the area while they enjoy the modern style and built-in energy savings of our Hampton Ridge floorplans."

The community is only two miles from Interstate 40 and 3.5 miles from Highway 50. This convenient highway access puts Garner and Raleigh within easy reach. From McGee Crossroads, it is a 42-mile drive to Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Major employment centers in downtown Raleigh (25 miles) and Fort Bragg (49 miles) are within commuting distance.

Residents will be served by top-rated Johnston County Schools, including McGee Crossroads Elementary/Middle Schools within 3.5 miles and West Johnston High within 2 miles.

Interested parties are encouraged to join the Hampton Ridge interest list at https://mattamyhomes.com/north-carolina/raleigh/four-oaks/hampton-ridge to be among the first to receive further info and updates on homesites, floorplans, pricing and more.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited