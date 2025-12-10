Mattamy Homes Announces SeaWinds, New Homes Coming to St. Petersburg, FL

Mattamy Homes' new coastal community to bring walkable living and modern home design to St. Petersburg's Pasadena area

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, announces SeaWinds, a new community bringing rare new-home opportunities to the highly sought-after Pasadena area of St. Petersburg, Florida. The limited collection will include single-family homes and townhomes located just two-and-a-half miles from the award-winning beaches of Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach.

Mattamy Homes’ new community, SeaWinds, will begin sales in the summer of 2026 in St. Petersburg, FL. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Mattamy's Tampa Division will deliver 76 homes at SeaWinds, including 20 single-family homes ranging from 2,156 to 2,357 square feet and 16 distinctive 20-foot-wide townhomes with approximately 1,850 square feet of living space. An additional 40 townhomes will follow. All homes will feature private courtyards and two-car garages.

Designed with a Traditional Neighborhood Design approach, SeaWinds will promote walkability through pedestrian-friendly streets and integration with nearby retail and recreational spaces. The community is designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding Pasadena on the Gulf neighborhood, known for its brick streets and local character. It is adjacent to the 54-mile paved Pinellas Trail.

"SeaWinds is a natural fit for the vibrant area of St. Petersburg, offering families the best of coastal Florida living," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy Homes' Tampa Division. "This location combines vacation-style living with beautiful beaches, recreation and easy access to thriving local districts."

Community highlights include:

Proximity to beaches: Treasure Island Beach and St. Pete Beach are only two-and-a-half miles away via a scenic causeway known for views of coastal birds, dolphins and manatees.

Treasure Island Beach and St. Pete Beach are only two-and-a-half miles away via a scenic causeway known for views of coastal birds, dolphins and manatees. Outdoor activities: The location supports kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and boating, with the 54-mile paved Pinellas Trail located under a mile away for walking and biking.

The location supports kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and boating, with the 54-mile paved Pinellas Trail located under a mile away for walking and biking. Urban access: Downtown St. Petersburg is six miles away, with an easy commute to Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base and Bradenton.

Downtown St. Petersburg is six miles away, with an easy commute to Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base and Bradenton. Local amenities: Residents can walk to the Central Avenue district, home to small businesses, restaurants and shops.

SeaWinds offers a unique chance to own new construction in one of St. Petersburg's most charming coastal neighborhoods. Construction on SeaWinds is expected to begin in the spring of 2026, with sales beginning and model homes opening in the summer of 2026.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited