Mattamy Homes Secures Rare Lakefront Site for Townhome Community in Mooresville, NC

Regalia at Langtree on Lake Norman offers waterfront living and unmatched connectivity in Charlotte's most coveted corridor

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has announced the acquisition of a 15.39-acre site in Mooresville, NC for Regalia at Langtree, a new lakefront townhome community. The land purchase closed in mid-November for $4.95 million, reinforcing Mattamy's commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed housing in one of Charlotte's most prestigious and supply-constrained corridors.

Positioned on the desirable west side of Interstate 77 at Exit 31, Regalia at Langtree will feature 78 homesites of three-story alley-garage townhomes. Each plan includes two-car alley-loaded garages, cantilevered decks and a ground-floor bedroom suite with an optional efficiency kitchen, offering flexible living solutions for multigenerational households or evolving lifestyle needs.

The community will provide a curated mix of amenities, including lawn care, active open spaces, walking trails, pocket parks and a lakefront covered pavilion with seating areas. Residents will enjoy scenic waterfront views and direct access to Lake Norman's recreational amenities, marinas and waterfront dining, while remaining just 0.5 miles from I-77 and minutes from retail destinations like Birkdale Village and Mooresville's shopping hubs.

"Regalia at Langtree represents a rare lakefront opportunity to deliver new, thoughtfully designed housing in one of Charlotte's most prestigious and supply-constrained corridors," said Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing with Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "This community will combine the lifestyle advantages of lake living with unmatched accessibility to employment centers, retail and healthcare."

Site work for Regalia at Langtree is expected to begin in early 2026.

