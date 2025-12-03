Mattamy Homes Honored for the Seventh Time as a Top Charlotte Employer

CHARLOTTE, NC, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte for the seventh time. This honor, awarded by the Charlotte Business Journal, reflects the company's continued commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive.

Mattamy Homes was ranked as one of the top organizations in the large companies category (50–199 employees), joining a select group of organizations recognized for excellence in employee experience. A total of 70 businesses were honored across various categories.

The award is based on confidential employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, measuring key factors such as team effectiveness, trust in leadership, engagement and workplace culture. Mattamy's consistent recognition underscores the dedication of its employees and the company's focus on fostering a collaborative, inclusive and growth-oriented environment.

"At Mattamy, we believe that when people feel connected, inspired and supported, great things happen – for our teams, our customers and our communities," said Mike McElroy, President of Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible culture we've built together, where every voice matters, and every one of our team members has the opportunity to grow and make an impact."

As North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, Mattamy continues to invest in its people and culture, ensuring that its workplaces reflect the same care and quality that define its homes.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets— Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

