Mattamy Homes Announces Second New Community Opening Soon in Four Oaks, NC

Beverly Place will bring peaceful, highly amenitized single-family living to central Johnston County

FOUR OAKS, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is excited to announce the closing of land acquisition for the future Beverly Place community in Johnston County, North Carolina. The new community will further add to Mattamy's carefully curated selection of high-quality new-home offerings in the greater Raleigh market — including previously announced Hampton Ridge nearby.

Beverly Place is expected to open for sale in fall 2023 with single-family homes from the $300s. The community will be an exclusive enclave of only 30 oversized homesites and the newest section of an established community in this McGee Crossroads/Four Oaks location.

Residents will be able to choose from six different single-family floorplans in either ranch or two-story style. Ranging from 2,100 to more than 3,185 square feet, all floorplans will feature open-concept living spaces with combined Great Room, dining area and kitchen areas. Different plans will offer owner's suites on the first or second floor — each having spacious, en-suite baths with spa-inspired features.

Thoughtful Mattamy features and modern styling enhance every room, from flex rooms to tidy stop-and-drop areas to spacious lofts and outdoor living spaces.

Architect's Choice Options include features such as gourmet kitchens, 3-car garages, guest suites, first-floor studies, and bonus rooms in lieu of lofts — with different options available per plan. All homes will also include Healthy Home features to increase energy efficiency and utility savings while increasing comfort throughout all seasons.

"As our second new community in central Johnston County, Beverly Place offers a peaceful, relaxed feel," said Bob Wiggins, president of the homebuilder's Raleigh Division. "The relatively rural atmosphere and oversized homesites complement our attractive, feature-rich floorplans."

Situated about two miles from Hampton Ridge, Beverly Place is near McGee Crossroads and Four Oaks. Resident-only amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground and cabana — plus a fully stocked fishing pond.

Beverly Place is also adjacent to Reedy Creek Golf Course, a highly rated public facility featuring a challenging, 18-hole layout designed by Gene Hamm. Many homesites will offer golf-course views.

Other nearby recreation includes Tucker Lake with its sand beach, waterslide, rope swings, bathhouse and picnic area. Hikers will find trailheads nearby in Smithfield, Clayton and Coats.

Dining, shopping and entertainment options in nearby Angier, Smithfield, Clayton, Garner and Benson are within easy reach — such as Carolina Premium Outlets in Smithfield and White Oak Crossing in Garner.

The community is less than three miles from Interstate 40 and 4 miles from Highway 50. This convenient highway access puts Garner and Raleigh within easy reach. From McGee Crossroads, it is a 42-mile drive to Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Major employment centers in downtown Raleigh (25 miles) and Fort Liberty (49 miles) are within commuting distance.

"We chose a location that nature lovers will enjoy from the day they move in," Wiggins added. "From the scenic pond and resort amenities to uncluttered landscapes in all directions, Beverly Place feels like a country getaway while granting easy access to interstates, shops, restaurants, recreation and employment."

Beverly Place students will be served by top-rated Johnston County Schools including Four Oaks Elementary School, Four Oaks Middle School and West Johnston High School.

Initially, Beverly Place will be selling from the New Home Center in nearby Hampton Ridge at 139 Fast Pitch Road, Four Oaks, NC. Interested parties are encouraged to join the Beverly Place interest list at https://mattamyhomes.com/north-carolina/raleigh/four-oaks/beverly-place and be among the first to receive updates on homesites, floorplans, pricing and more.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

