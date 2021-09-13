Mattamy Homes begins sales at Emery, a single-family community in Tradition designed for work, play and life

Following on the heels of Mattamy's premier neighborhood in Tradition, Manderlie, Mattamy offers seven designs on 132 homesites. They range from the two-bedroom, two-bath Aspen to the four-bedroom, 2.5-bath Rowan. Many homesites border a lake or wetland preserve. Residents will enjoy a residents-only amenities complex with pool, cabana, fitness center, grilling station and direct access to the T Trail.

"Homeowners will experience dining, entertaining and shopping, all without leaving Tradition," said Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division. "We also have state-of-the-art acute care facility at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. It meets our entire community's well-being needs with award-winning general and specialty services. Tradition is truly a community designed for work, play and life."

Residents will travel to the Tradition Town Center and a multitude of parks along Tradition's T Trail, an experiential 20-mile, multimodal system connecting them to the entire community on dedicated paths for biking, walking, running, and carting. They can also ride to the free TIM, an autonomous shuttle, or travel via electric bicycle through an innovating sharing program coming this fall.

Parents will send their children from kindergarten through high school on a short, private path from their home to two charter schools. Mattamy Homes supports Tradition Preparatory High School, a brand-new public high school. It features state-of-the-art science labs as it prepares students for careers in health sciences, the arts and professional careers. Younger students can attend grades K-8 at Renaissance Charter School at Tradition, which shares its campus entrance with the high school.

Now under construction on Southwest Tradition Parkway, Emery is open for sales from the Manderlie Sales Center. To receive updates, call or text 561-599-6053, or visit mattamyhomes.com/florida/port-st-lucie/port-st-lucie/tradition/emery.

