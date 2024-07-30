Mattamy Homes Begins Sales of New Homes in Highly Sought-After Wesley Chapel, Florida

News provided by

Mattamy Homes Limited

Jul 30, 2024, 15:14 ET

Pendleton at Chapel Crossings offers new homes in an idyllic setting that gives homebuyers the best of the Tampa Bay area with everyday conveniences just around the corner

TAMPA, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce a new homebuying opportunity at Pendleton at Chapel Crossings, an amenities-rich community in highly desirable Wesley Chapel, Florida.

With innovative, open-concept floorplans available, Mattamy's new homes are priced from the upper $300,000s. The one- and two-story designs, stretching from 1,506 to 2,319 square feet, include two to four bedrooms, two to three baths, and two-car garages and flex rooms. A decorated model home is open daily.

New home sales have just begun and offer a variety of options to meet homebuyers' needs. QuickStart Homes are available now for those wanting to move in soon. Or they can choose their homesite and home design, as well as personalize their new home to their taste and personality with finishes and other options in the Mattamy Design Studio.

Each home provides a large, covered lanai; a paver driveway; and versatile living space that can be used as a loft or home office. Stainless-steel appliances and a smart-home tech package are also included with every home.

Residents at Pendleton at Chapel Crossings enjoy exclusive access to brand-new amenities in the Chapel Crossings masterplan community, including a resort-style pool and clubhouse, Abbott Station Social Hub. Amenities also include a fitness center, lazy river, pickleball, paw park and tot lot.

Situated less than one mile off State Road 54 and just five miles from I-75, the community boasts excellent access to hotspot destinations from Pasco County to Tampa and beyond. Take advantage of premier shopping at The Shops at Wiregrass, 7 miles away and Tampa Premium Outlets and The Grove within a 15-minute drive.

Surrounded by lakes, golf courses, parks and nature preserves, the community opens endless recreational opportunities. AdventHealth Center Ice, the Southeast's largest ice facility, is just nine miles from home. The Gulf Coast's white-sand beaches and historic Tarpon Springs are within 35 miles. Elementary, middle and high schools in the Pasco Country Schools district, which Niche.com scores with high rankings, are all within five miles.

"We are excited to now offer single-family homes at Pendleton at Chapel Crossings in such a desirable and vibrant Wesley Chapel location," said Bob Meyn, Division President of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "Our homes are designed to enhance the lifestyle of homebuyers today and for years to come."

Also within Chapel Crossings, Mattamy offers townhomes in Twin Creeks, paired villas in Timberdale and final single-family home opportunities in Asbury. A variety of move-in ready homes are available at these communities.

The Pendleton new homes are selling from Mattamy Homes' New Home Gallery at Timberdale/Asbury in Chapel Crossings, just around the corner from Pendleton at 5873 Timberdale Ave., Wesley Chapel, FL 33545.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Also from this source

Mattamy Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of New Community in Surprise, AZ

Mattamy Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of New Community in Surprise, AZ

Mattamy's Phoenix Division's event will include food from one of the area's top burger restaurants, along with an ice cream truck and a first look at ...
Mattamy Homes Secures Land Purchase for New Community in Southwest Florida

Mattamy Homes Secures Land Purchase for New Community in Southwest Florida

Leading homebuilder expands presence in Naples to offer more choice in rapidly growing market RIVERVIEW, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics