Mattamy Homes Begins Sales of New Homes in Highly Sought-After Wesley Chapel, Florida

New home sales have just begun and offer a variety of options to meet homebuyers' needs. QuickStart Homes are available now for those wanting to move in soon. Or they can choose their homesite and home design, as well as personalize their new home to their taste and personality with finishes and other options in the Mattamy Design Studio.

Each home provides a large, covered lanai; a paver driveway; and versatile living space that can be used as a loft or home office. Stainless-steel appliances and a smart-home tech package are also included with every home.

Residents at Pendleton at Chapel Crossings enjoy exclusive access to brand-new amenities in the Chapel Crossings masterplan community, including a resort-style pool and clubhouse, Abbott Station Social Hub. Amenities also include a fitness center, lazy river, pickleball, paw park and tot lot.

Situated less than one mile off State Road 54 and just five miles from I-75, the community boasts excellent access to hotspot destinations from Pasco County to Tampa and beyond. Take advantage of premier shopping at The Shops at Wiregrass , 7 miles away and Tampa Premium Outlets and The Grove within a 15-minute drive.

Surrounded by lakes, golf courses, parks and nature preserves, the community opens endless recreational opportunities. AdventHealth Center Ice, the Southeast's largest ice facility , is just nine miles from home. The Gulf Coast's white-sand beaches and historic Tarpon Springs are within 35 miles. Elementary, middle and high schools in the Pasco Country Schools district, which Niche.com scores with high rankings, are all within five miles.

"We are excited to now offer single-family homes at Pendleton at Chapel Crossings in such a desirable and vibrant Wesley Chapel location," said Bob Meyn, Division President of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "Our homes are designed to enhance the lifestyle of homebuyers today and for years to come."

Also within Chapel Crossings, Mattamy offers townhomes in Twin Creeks, paired villas in Timberdale and final single-family home opportunities in Asbury. A variety of move-in ready homes are available at these communities.

The Pendleton new homes are selling from Mattamy Homes' New Home Gallery at Timberdale/Asbury in Chapel Crossings, just around the corner from Pendleton at 5873 Timberdale Ave., Wesley Chapel, FL 33545.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

