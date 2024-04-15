MATTAMY HOMES BREAKS GROUND ON AVILA IN MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Jensen Beach community will include 169 townhomes and villas starting in the $400,000s

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, has broken ground on Avila, a new neighborhood in Martin County, Florida consisting of 169 two-story homes—105 townhomes and 64 villas. The community is located in West Jensen Beach between northwest Federal Highway and northwest Goldenrod Road.

Ideal for home buyers seeking the Jensen Beach lifestyle, Avila homes will feature coastal-inspired exterior architecture and designer finishing packages. Prospective residents can choose from three and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,650 to 2,400 square feet. Each home at Avila includes two and a half bathrooms and a two-car garage. Residents will enjoy community amenities including a swimming pool and covered cabanas.

Home sales at Avila are slated to begin in late summer, with prices starting in the $400,000s. The first homes are expected to be completed in late summer/early fall.

"We're looking forward to welcoming residents home to Avila later this year," said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division President. "The quaint, waterfront town of Jensen Beach has become a sought-after destination, and we can't wait to see the Avila neighborhood come to life."

Avila is conveniently located near Martin County's A-rated school district, minutes from a variety of dining options, the Cleveland Clinic Martin North hospital, and outdoor recreation—including Langford Park, Indian Riverside Park, and an abundance of water activities.

This summer, prospective home buyers will be able to tour Avila's four decorated model homes, including two townhomes and two twin-style villas.

About Mattamy Homes

