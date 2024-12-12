Mattamy Homes breaks ground on new community in Denton, TX

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, has recently broken ground on a new 239 home community in Denton, TX. The new community, spanning 92 acres, will be known as Agave Ranch. The deal closed in September of 2024 and excavation for the first phase of the community is now underway.

One of the key features of Agave Ranch will be its multiple ponds, trails and parks within the community, making it an ideal home for families who enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle. Additionally, the community will also be within walking distance of incredible amenities including:

Water Works Park with water slides, wave pool, a lazy river, a kids' play pool, private cabanas and beach volleyball court

Denton Natatorium with its indoor aquatic center with competition and leisure pools

Denton Skate Park which features prefabricated ramps and skate elements

Denton Independent School District's C.H. Collins Athletic Complex encompassing a 12,000-person capacity multi-use stadium

To further enhance the community's connection to nature and sustainability, all homes within the community will be ENERGY STAR® certified. The community will feature charming farmhouse-style elevations, with single-family homesites ranging from 50 to 80 feet in width. It will offer a range of floorplans, including single-story designs up to 2,800 square feet, two-story plans up to 3,400 square feet, and a selection of homes with three-car garages.

Living in Agave Ranch will also mean easy access to a range of amenities nearby, including Denton's vibrant historic downtown, as well as top universities like the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University. Residents will also be close to the Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, providing them with endless opportunities to explore and enjoy nature.

"We're excited to bring the Mattamy Way to Denton with our latest community, Agave Ranch," shares John Kuntz, President of Mattamy's Dallas Division. "This community will not only showcase our commitment to sustainability but also offer a strong sense of connection with convenient access to neighboring indoor and outdoor amenities."

Sales are expected to begin in the Spring of 2026, with closings scheduled for a few months later in the Summer of 2026.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited