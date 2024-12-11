Mattamy Homes buys 49 acres for upcoming Solaire at Silverbell Ridge community in Marana, AZ

Dec 11, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, has purchased 49 acres of land in Marana, Arizona for $1.9 million. The deal closed on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The upcoming community known as Solaire at Silverbell Ridge, will be Mattamy's ninth community in Marana, Arizona and is an extension of the company's Westbridge at Silverbell community that opened for sale in 2023.

Solaire at Silverbell Ridge will feature 55 homes ranging from 1,735 to 2,286 square feet. There will be four floorplans available for homebuyers to choose from, offering storage options, modern open designs, gourmet kitchens and flexible room configurations allowing homebuyers the choice between dens, flex space and garage storage space. In addition to the thoughtfully designed floor plans, the selected area for Solaire will offer residents an abundance of natural open space consisting of rolling topography and views of the Tucson and Catalina Mountains.

"From dining and entertainment to nature and an endless amount of outdoor adventure, first-time buyers, young families and those that enjoy an active lifestyle will thrive at Solaire," says Anjela Salyer, President for Mattamy's Tucson Division. "We've seen great success through Westbridge at Silverbell, and Mattamy's Tucson Division is looking forward to delivering more high-quality homes within this prime location where convenience and nature live in harmony."

Residents in Solaire at Silverbell Ridge will have access to many attractions including:

  • The Loop: Voted USA Today's 'Best Recreational Trail' and only a half-mile bike ride away from Solaire at Silverbell Ridge, The Loop leads to a 131-mile trail system that connects to the Rillito River Park, Santa Cruz River Park, Pantano River Park with Julian Wash and the Harrison Greenway, and many parks, workplaces, schools and restaurants along the way.
  • Crossroads at Silverbell Park: About 1.5 miles northeast of Solaire, Crossroads at Silverbell Park offers baseball fields, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, a splash pad, two playground areas, horseshoe pits and a dog park.
  • Sports Park Tucson: Three miles east of Solaire, Sports Park Tucson is home to softball, beach volleyball and flag football. Saguaro National Park and Tucson Mountain Trailheads: This gem is only 3-miles west of Solaire, offering 20,000 acres and 62 miles of non-motorized shared use trails. The park's trails are open to hikers, equestrians, and mountain bikers. Picnicking and wildlife viewing opportunities are located throughout the park, as well as shooting and archery ranges.

Major transportation corridors are also easily accessible with the I-10 being nearby, providing residents with quick access to a variety of retail, medical and employment opportunities. Also, grabbing groceries or a bite to eat will be a breeze, as there are many options available within minutes to the north and east of Solaire.

The models for Solaire at Silverbell Ridge are expected to begin Late Summer 2025 with model homes ready for viewing shortly after. Sales are anticipated to start in Winter 2025.

About Mattamy Homes
Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

