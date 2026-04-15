Mattamy Homes Celebrates Dual Grand Opening of White Tank Vistas and Baker Farms in Phoenix

New model homes now open following April 11 community grand opening events

PHOENIX, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest family‑owned homebuilder in North America, celebrated the grand opening of two new communities in the Phoenix area on Saturday, April 11. Homebuyers and community members gathered at White Tank Vistas in Waddell and Baker Farms in Phoenix to tour model homes during Brunch & Browse themed events. Each event welcomed approximately 75 to 100 guests and featured breakfast‑based food trucks, coffee carts and giveaways. Both communities and their model homes are now open for touring.

The Currant model available in Mattamy's White Tank Vistas community, now open for touring. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) The Toffee model available in Mattamy's Baker Farms community, now available for touring. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Members of the Mattamy Homes team at the grand opening of White Tank Vistas and Baker Farms on Saturday, April 11, 2026. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"These grand openings represent an exciting step forward for our Phoenix Division," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "White Tank Vistas and Baker Farms offer two very different lifestyles, but both reflect our commitment to building well‑designed homes in locations that truly fit how people live. We're excited to welcome our first homeowners soon and look forward to helping even more families find a place to call home."

White Tank Vistas

Located in the West Valley community of Waddell, AZ, White Tank Vistas is anticipated to include 243 homes upon completion. Nestled at the base of the White Tank Mountains, the largest regional park in Maricopa County, the community offers striking mountain views and an active outdoor lifestyle, with the natural preserve and trailheads located less than a mile away.

White Tank Vistas features single‑family homes from Mattamy's Sapphire and Ruby Collections, as well as RV garage homes from the Amethyst Collection, designed for outdoor enthusiasts. The community provides convenient access to Loop 303 and is within five miles of retail destinations including Prasada Village and Surprise Village Marketplace.

Homebuyers can choose from 14 floorplans ranging from 1,837 to 3,288 square feet, offering three to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, and two‑ to three‑car garages. Homes include both one‑ and two‑story designs, with pricing starting from the mid $400s.

The Auburn, Aqua, Currant and Lagoon model homes are now available for touring in White Tank Vistas. Quick move‑in homes are anticipated to be available for possession starting in May 2026.

Baker Farms

Baker Farms is a gated new home community located in Phoenix, AZ, and is anticipated to include 83 homes upon completion. Situated near the I‑10 freeway, the community offers easy access to downtown Phoenix, major employment centers, and popular entertainment destinations.

Designed with connection and comfort in mind, Baker Farms features a central amenity space with a 4,500‑square‑foot splash pad, shaded picnic tables with charcoal grills, and a playground. The community is also located minutes from the Westgate Entertainment District, Desert Pavilions concert venue, and State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Baker Farms offers eight single‑family floorplans ranging from 1,313 to 2,519 square feet, with three to four bedrooms, two to two‑and‑a‑half bathrooms, two‑car garages, and one‑ to two‑story homes. Offering incredible affordability, homes start from the upper $300s, with quick move‑in homes anticipated as early as May 2026. The Cedar and Toffee model homes are now available for exploring at Baker Farms.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family‑owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of experience across the United States and Canada. Each year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families achieve their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company operates in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities span the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information, visit www.mattamyhomes.com.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited