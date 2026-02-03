Mattamy Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Brightmore's Spectacular Amenity Center at Wellen Park, Florida

Guests enjoyed a sunny afternoon packed with celebration, connection and plenty of reasons to smile. The festivities kicked off with an official ribbon cutting at the amenity entrance, followed by an energizing walk through a blue and yellow balloon arch that opened into the heart of Brightmore Hall.

Throughout the day, visitors explored every corner of the amenity center through guided tours while also taking part in a lineup of activities that showed off everything Brightmore has to offer. Highlights included:

Four photo activations featuring two vintage VW buses wrapped in Brightmore branding and two scenic photo areas set against a water feature and the Reflection Lawn

Synchronized swimming performances in the lap pool

A live band delivering upbeat tunes near the Bright Bar

Pickleball pros rallying on the tournament court with resident experts hosting demonstrations on the bocce courts

Fitness demos in the Bright Fit center and a relaxing yoga class in the Motion Studio

Specialty coffee drinks and pastries served by Foxtail Coffee at the Daily Drip café

A Golden Ticket giveaway with exclusive Brightmore swag

A wide spread of lite bites, refreshing drinks, games and surprises around every corner

"This state-of-the-art amenity center represents what makes Brightmore so special: a vibrant lifestyle, an incredible sense of community and experiences that bring people together," said Melanie Raub, President of Mattamy's Southwest Florida Division. "Seeing so many guests come out to celebrate reinforces the excitement around this community and the unique lifestyle Brightmore offers."

Brightmore's amenity center is designed as a true gathering place for residents who want connection, activity and resort-style living every day. From fitness to social clubs to poolside relaxation, the new space reflects the spirit of Wellen Park and the expectations of today's 55+ homebuyers who want more from where they live.

Located in Venice within the nationally recognized Wellen Park master-planned community, Brightmore features thoughtfully designed homes, a welcoming neighborhood feel and now one of the most impressive 55+ amenity destinations in the region.

For more information about Brightmore and available homes, visit Brightmore-living.com.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

