Three Mattamy Communities Rank Among the Top 25 Best-Selling Master-Planned Communities in the U.S. for 2025

According to JBREC, leading master-planned communities succeed by prioritizing quality of life. Buyers continue to gravitate toward places that offer meaningful amenities, a variety of home types and shared spaces designed to build a sense of connection. Mattamy's top-ranked communities exemplify this lifestyle-first approach and demonstrate strong demand even as broader market affordability challenges persist. As a dedicated master-planned community builder and developer, Mattamy is expanding its portfolio with several newer communities having launched and more on the horizon. These communities build on the same lifestyle-first approach recognized in this year's rankings.

#8: Wellen Park (Venice, FL)

Ranked #8 nationally, Wellen Park is one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in the country. Spanning 11,000 acres along Florida's Gulf Coast, the community is planned for more than 50,000 residents and 22,500 homes at full buildout. Today, Wellen Park is home to 10,000 residents and is anchored by Downtown Wellen, a vibrant destination for dining, boutique retail, daily events and entertainment. Year-round activity is further enhanced by CoolToday Park, the Spring Training home of the Atlanta Braves, as well as convenient access to the area's top-rated Gulf coast beaches. With a focus on wellness, an extensive trail network, top-rated schools, expanding healthcare access and a diverse mix of residential options – including single-family homes, townhomes, villas, condos, and the 55+ Brightmore community – Wellen Park continues to attract homebuyers seeking connection, convenience, and an active lifestyle.

Rick Severance, President of Wellen Park

"Wellen Park has always been about creating a place where people feel connected to each other and to the natural beauty around them. Ranking #8 nationally is a testament to thoughtful planning, smart growth and the team's commitment to delivering a community that supports wellness, outdoor living and a strong sense of belonging."

Oliver Radvin, Senior Vice President, Consulting, John Burns Research & Consulting

"Wellen Park continued to rank among the fastest-selling master-planned communities in the country by anchoring the development around a true lifestyle and destination experience. Downtown Wellen functions as the heart of the community, creating daily activity and a strong sense of identity that extends beyond the residential neighborhoods. The integration of trails, water features, and event programming helped capture both primary and second-home demand, while a broad product mix and consistent execution supported sustained sales momentum."

#22: RiverTown (Jacksonville, FL)

Set along the St. Johns River, RiverTown ranked #22 on the 2025 list. The community is known for its natural setting and a mix of amenities that balance recreation with social connection. Residents enjoy riverfront views, trail networks and a wide range of gathering spaces while remaining close to Jacksonville and St. Augustine. RiverTown has three multi-million-dollar amenity centers; in addition, WaterSong residents enjoy their own dedicated amenity center.

WaterSong in RiverTown is Mattamy's first age-restricted community in the United States, launched in 2019 to serve the active adult market. WaterSong has received national recognition, including placement on ideal-LIVING magazine's Top 100 Planned Communities list in both 2021 and 2022.

Cliff Nelson, President of Mattamy's Jacksonville Division

"RiverTown's success comes from its ability to offer something special for every stage of life while staying true to its riverfront setting. This ranking reflects the strength of the community and the continued demand for homes that bring together nature, choice and connection."

Oliver Radvin, Senior Vice President, Consulting, John Burns Research & Consulting

"From my perspective, RiverTown's success in 2025 came from a very clear understanding of the Jacksonville buyer. The community focused on primary households looking for value, space, and lifestyle amenities that fit how families in this market actually live. RiverTown didn't try to overcomplicate the product. Instead, it executed consistently on pricing, amenities, and community design, which is why it remained one of the fastest-selling master-planned communities in the country."

#23: Tradition (Port St. Lucie, FL)

Ranking at #23, Tradition completes Mattamy's three master-planned communities recognized in the Top 25. Only in Tradition does long-term livability come to life through a seamlessly connected lifestyle. The community's T-Trail system, a network of thoughtfully designed urban and nature trails, connects walkable neighborhoods to dining, retail, parks and gathering places throughout Tradition. Iconic public art and inviting shared spaces further shape the experience of living in the community, from the striking 73-foot Heart in Tradition sculpture by artist JEFRË to the energy of Stars and Stripes Park. With diverse home styles, walkable neighborhoods, and dedicated 55+ offerings, Tradition stands apart as a place where connection, convenience and a true sense of belonging are part of everyday life.

Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division

"Tradition's ranking highlights the lasting value of communities that prioritize open space, art and thoughtful design. Our team has worked hard to create a place that feels welcoming and authentic, and we're proud to see that effort recognized on a national stage."

Oliver Radvin, Senior Vice President, Consulting, John Burns Research & Consulting

"Tradition has remained among the fastest-selling master-planned communities in the country by functioning as a complete, infrastructure-rich town. Multiple town centers, an internal road network, employment uses, and healthcare facilities support everyday living within the community. That level of self-sufficiency and long-term planning has resonated strongly as Port St. Lucie has grown into a major Florida housing market."

