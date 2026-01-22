Mattamy Homes to Host Dual Grand Openings in San Tan Valley, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, is hosting a Tailgate Tour-themed celebration on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, marking the grand openings of two new communities, Bella Vista Farms and Soleo, located within 15 minutes (10 miles) of one another in San Tan Valley, AZ.

Tailgate Tour Grand Opening

11:00am – 2:00pm



The Ash model available for touring in Mattamy's Bella Vista Farms community. The Ash is a three bed, two bath, 1,868 sq. ft. home with a two-and-a-half car garage. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) The Flint model available for touring in Mattamy's Bella Vista Farms community. The Flint is a three bed, two-and-a-half bath, 2,205 sq. ft. home with a three car garage. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Two models are available for touring in Mattamy's Soleo community. Soleo is a 252-acre master-planned community, featuring expansive amenities including a 15-acre grand park anchored by a two-acre lake as well as a resort-style pool and open-air pavilion. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Bella Vista Farms New Home Gallery

2583 E. Barbera Place, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Soleo New Home Gallery

37233 N. Chianti Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

The event invites prospective homebuyers and families to tour two model homes in both communities while enjoying food trucks, dessert trucks and football-themed giveaways.

Bella Vista Farms

Designed to blend resort-inspired amenities with everyday convenience, Bella Vista Farms offers homebuyers a thoughtfully planned community set within one of the most active master-planned developments in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Located on Bella Vista Road just east of Ganzel Road, the community delivers scenic surroundings, modern home designs and access to outdoor recreation framed by views of the nearby San Tan Mountains.

Community highlights:

Resort-style swimming pool and cabana with lounge seating

Shaded water playground, event lawn and ramada with barbecue grills

Sports courts and an 11-acre community park

Scenic views of the nearby San Tan Mountains

Home details:

Six spacious single-family floorplans, ranging from 1,868 to 2,935 square feet with spacious backyards

Three to five bedrooms and two to three baths

Two, two-and-a-half and three-car garage options

Homes priced from the low-$400s

Soleo

Soleo is a 252-acre master-planned community created to foster connection, activity and modern living through a design that places outdoor experiences at its center. Surrounded by everyday conveniences in growing San Tan Valley, Soleo features Mattamy's Amber Collection of single-family homes and a robust amenity offering designed to bring neighbors together.

Community amenities include:

15-acre grand park anchored by a two-acre lake

Resort-style pool and open-air pavilion

Zipline, boulder climbing wall and sports fields

Three dedicated fitness loops with exercise stations

Pocket parks with gathering areas throughout the community

Home details:

Seven single-family floorplans ranging from 1,535 to 2,605 square feet

Single- and two-story options

Two and two-and-a-half car garage options

Homes starting in the low-$400s

"San Tan Valley continues to be one of the most exciting growth areas in the East Valley, and both Bella Vista Farms and Soleo reflect what today's homebuyers are looking for within a highly amenitized masterplan community," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "These communities offer distinct lifestyles, thoughtfully designed homes and exceptional amenities, all in a location that keeps residents connected to outdoor recreation, everyday conveniences and the larger Phoenix metro. Hosting a joint grand opening is a great way to showcase the variety of living opportunities Mattamy is bringing to this area."

Both communities are ideally positioned near everyday conveniences and outdoor recreation. Residents can enjoy close proximity to San Tan Highlands Golf Club and San Tan Mountain Regional Park, along with shopping and dining at Queen Creek Marketplace, nearby national retailers and a variety of local restaurants. Queen Creek, Gilbert and Mesa are all within easy reach, offering access to major employment centers, healthcare providers and regional amenities. Well-ranked schools are located within 10 miles, with a future on-site school planned for Bella Vista Farms.

For more information about Bella Vista Farms or Soleo, visit mattamyhomes.com/arizona.

