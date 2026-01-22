Mattamy Homes to Host Dual Grand Openings in San Tan Valley, AZ

News provided byMattamy Homes Limited
Jan 22, 2026, 11:20 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, is hosting a Tailgate Tour-themed celebration on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, marking the grand openings of two new communities, Bella Vista Farms and Soleo, located within 15 minutes (10 miles) of one another in San Tan Valley, AZ.
Tailgate Tour Grand Opening
11:00am – 2:00pm
Bella Vista Farms New Home Gallery
2583 E. Barbera Place, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
Soleo New Home Gallery
37233 N. Chianti Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
The event invites prospective homebuyers and families to tour two model homes in both communities while enjoying food trucks, dessert trucks and football-themed giveaways.
Designed to blend resort-inspired amenities with everyday convenience, Bella Vista Farms offers homebuyers a thoughtfully planned community set within one of the most active master-planned developments in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Located on Bella Vista Road just east of Ganzel Road, the community delivers scenic surroundings, modern home designs and access to outdoor recreation framed by views of the nearby San Tan Mountains.
Community highlights:
- Resort-style swimming pool and cabana with lounge seating
- Shaded water playground, event lawn and ramada with barbecue grills
- Sports courts and an 11-acre community park
- Scenic views of the nearby San Tan Mountains
Home details:
- Six spacious single-family floorplans, ranging from 1,868 to 2,935 square feet with spacious backyards
- Three to five bedrooms and two to three baths
- Two, two-and-a-half and three-car garage options
- Homes priced from the low-$400s
Soleo
Soleo is a 252-acre master-planned community created to foster connection, activity and modern living through a design that places outdoor experiences at its center. Surrounded by everyday conveniences in growing San Tan Valley, Soleo features Mattamy's Amber Collection of single-family homes and a robust amenity offering designed to bring neighbors together.
Community amenities include:
- 15-acre grand park anchored by a two-acre lake
- Resort-style pool and open-air pavilion
- Zipline, boulder climbing wall and sports fields
- Three dedicated fitness loops with exercise stations
- Pocket parks with gathering areas throughout the community
Home details:
- Seven single-family floorplans ranging from 1,535 to 2,605 square feet
- Single- and two-story options
- Two and two-and-a-half car garage options
- Homes starting in the low-$400s
"San Tan Valley continues to be one of the most exciting growth areas in the East Valley, and both Bella Vista Farms and Soleo reflect what today's homebuyers are looking for within a highly amenitized masterplan community," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "These communities offer distinct lifestyles, thoughtfully designed homes and exceptional amenities, all in a location that keeps residents connected to outdoor recreation, everyday conveniences and the larger Phoenix metro. Hosting a joint grand opening is a great way to showcase the variety of living opportunities Mattamy is bringing to this area."
Both communities are ideally positioned near everyday conveniences and outdoor recreation. Residents can enjoy close proximity to San Tan Highlands Golf Club and San Tan Mountain Regional Park, along with shopping and dining at Queen Creek Marketplace, nearby national retailers and a variety of local restaurants. Queen Creek, Gilbert and Mesa are all within easy reach, offering access to major employment centers, healthcare providers and regional amenities. Well-ranked schools are located within 10 miles, with a future on-site school planned for Bella Vista Farms.
For more information about Bella Vista Farms or Soleo, visit mattamyhomes.com/arizona.
About Mattamy Homes
Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.
SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited
Share this article