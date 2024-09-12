Mattamy Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of New Community in Marana

Mattamy's Tucson Division marks the opening of the Montelena community, where homebuyers can tour new model homes and enjoy live country music while enjoying the breathtaking surroundings

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is delighted to invite homebuyers to the grand opening of Montelena, a new community in Marana.

The grand opening festivities, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. taking place on Saturday, September 14, will showcase Mattamy's high-quality homes in the community a quarter mile northeast of Tangerine Road and Camino De Oeste. Montelena's model homes will be open throughout the event, with Nashville recording artist Billy Shaw Jr. and his band, a local country music favorite, performing from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Five distinctive and innovative designs offer Mattamy's signature open-concept floorplans, gourmet kitchens and flexible room configurations. Options include a den or private office in lieu of the flex room or the choice of an additional bedroom or garage storage space. Three-car garages are standard on all plans.

In the intimate community of just 34 acres near the base of the Tortolita Mountains, Mattamy's designs capture the best of Southwest living. Newly designed single and two-story floorplans, which include an array of optional features, are priced from the $500,000s. Square footages range from 2,278 to 3,291.

With stunning desert views of the Catalina and Tortolita Mountains, gently rolling topography and vast open spaces, Montelena sits just six miles from Interstate 10. Homeowners enjoy exceptional access to Tucson's vibrant cultural, arts, entertainment and recreation destinations. Everyday conveniences, including grocery stores, retailers and eateries, are around the corner.

The community lies within a half-mile walk of Tangerine Sky Community Park, which provides two playgrounds, a basketball court, two lighted dog parks and walking paths.

The town of Marana plays host to a year-round slate of things to do. "Marana's Signature Event" series offers holiday festivities and festivals, parades and camping under the stars. Fill out your social calendar with concerts and movie nights. With nearly a dozen parks, Marana offers programs in sports and fitness, as well as aquatics at the town's pool and splash pad.

The Marana Unified School District's highly rated Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8, is located just 1.5 miles from Montelena, in addition to many sought-after schools, all within a short 10-minute drive.

Just three miles from Montelena, the Tortolita Preserve trailhead opens to 2,400 acres studded with the iconic Saguaro cactus and a vast palette of desert flora. The popular destination provides unique opportunities for horseback riding, hiking, mountain biking and nature photography.

"We're very excited about Montelena and invite everyone to experience the new community at our grand opening," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy Homes' Tucson Division. "The awe-inspiring setting alone adds even more value to our thoughtfully-designed homes and their unique features."

