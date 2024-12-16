Mattamy Homes celebrates grand opening of new Goodyear, AZ community

At the grand opening, visitors will enjoy tours of five model homes among three distinct collections of Mattamy Homes designs, including the debut of Mattamy's Amethyst Collection, which include RV garages.

Complimentary food and dessert trucks will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a raffle offering prizes. At the same time, Mattamy also marks the opening of Tyler Ranch, a community in nearby Buckeye.

Homes in Las Ventanas, ranging from 1,868 to more than 3,400 square feet, are set on 60- to 80-foot homesites with 8-foot-wide side yards. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

A variety of features and options are available to enhance each of the 18 floorplans to create a home that is uniquely yours. Popular Architect's Choice options include a gourmet kitchen with built-in Whirlpool appliances, a 16-foot multi-sliding glass door and the choice of an Owners Bath Oasis or large walk-in shower. Another option, which is increasingly popular with today's homebuyers, is the inclusion of a next-generation suite.

The ENERGY STAR®-certified homes also provide Amazon Alexa services on the Ecobee smart thermostats.

The community's family-friendly amenities include a five-acre centrally located park with an open-air pavilion featuring picnic and game tables, a game lawn and lounge seating, with play structures and tot lots all throughout Las Ventanas. Enjoy matchups of pickleball, basketball or bocce ball on one of the community courts and a community amphitheater in the large lawn.

Las Ventanas provides outstanding access to everything the area has to offer. The community lies just 24 miles from the Arizona State Capitol Building in Phoenix's historically and culturally rich downtown, a distinctive mix of urban sophistication and visionary innovation.

Las Ventanas lies within three miles of Interstate 10 and Loop 303 for easy commutes to such major employers as Walmart, Raytheon, Intel and Banner Health, to name just a few.

Top-shelf shopping, a vibrant food scene and popular recreational destinations are virtually around the corner. Canyon Trails Towne Center, with big-box retailers and well-known eateries, is just two miles away.

Goodyear Ballpark, just 10 minutes from home, plays host to Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds during Spring Training. The Goodyear Recreation Campus, just a mile away, offers 86 acres packed with a full range of amenities, from aquatics to gyms to athletics fields.

The vast Sonoran desert complements the community's allure, with breathtaking views and miles of hiking trails, nature paths and pristine parks. Goodyear's affordability and Las Ventanas' proximity to schools and everyday conveniences rounds out the community's attraction.

"The grand opening of Las Ventanas is more than just a daylong party, it's the official welcoming of a new community with a flourishing lifestyle, abundant amenities, unparalleled access to the surrounding area and everyday conveniences and so much more," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "We're proud of this community because it presents the homebuying opportunity of a lifetime."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

