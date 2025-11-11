Mattamy Homes, Gaston Business Association Host Ribbon-Cutting at Westfall in Gastonia, North Carolina

Realtors and local businesspeople marked the official opening of the new Mattamy community just minutes away from downtown Gastonia and Crowders Mountain



CHARLOTTE, NC, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes and the Gaston Business Association (GBA) welcomed local Realtors and businesspeople to a ribbon-cutting at Westfall, a new community of townhomes and single-family homes in Gastonia, North Carolina.

The GBA, which also serves as Gaston County's chamber of commerce, co-hosted the October 22nd event with Mattamy, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder known for creating lifestyle communities with thoughtfully designed homes.

Guests at the ribbon-cutting enjoyed a catered lunch while experiencing the community located just west of Charlotte and only minutes from downtown Gastonia. Mattamy representatives were on hand to show Westfall's award-winning model homes, including the single-family Redwood and Sequoia plans and the Grifton and Shelby townhome plans.

Westfall offers a diverse collection of thoughtfully designed homes, offering buyers the opportunity to select a style that best fits their lifestyle.

The townhome collection features two floorplans priced from the upper $200s, offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,767 to 1,783 square feet. Both the Shelby and Grifton designs include two-car garages, with the Grifton providing the added convenience of first-floor bedrooms and an upstairs living area.

For those seeking more space, Westfall's eight single-family home designs are priced from the upper $300s and range from 1,882 to 3,197 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 4.5 bathrooms. Each includes a two-car garage and showcases Mattamy's signature craftsmanship with open-concept living areas, well-appointed kitchens, luxurious primary suites, and flexible loft spaces.

Residents will soon enjoy a community swimming pool and cabana. Directly across the street, Linwood Springs Park offers 150 acres that include playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, fishing ponds, a disc golf course and a dog park. Plans include a ropes course and ziplines. Westfall features stunning views of Crowders Mountain State Park, just 10 minutes from home, with its own breathtaking vistas, along with hiking trails and picnicking and opportunities for climbing.

The community's convenient location offers easy access to Interstate 85 and the junction of U.S. Routes 74 and 321, all within a five-minute drive, for an easy commute to major employers.

Homeowners enjoy Gastonia's shopping, dining and entertainment at the Fuse District, the Schiele Museum of Natural History and Webb Custom Kitchen, among other popular spots.

Gaston County Schools are nearby, as are charter and private schools and Belmont Abbey and Gaston colleges.

"Westfall reflects Mattamy's investment in Gaston County's growth and our commitment to building thoughtfully designed communities that homebuyers will value." said Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "We are proud to offer homes that combine quality design with convenient access to Gastonia and Charlotte."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Gaston Business Association (GBA)

Founded in 1913, the Gaston Business Association (GBA) drives Gaston County's business success and economic growth. The organization's strategic priorities include creating impactful strategies and building the workforce to support long-term economic vitality. The GBA's initiatives also include innovation, impact and inclusion. As an economic development driver, the GBA works to diversify the region's economy while marketing Gaston County's reputation and efforts to retain local talent.

