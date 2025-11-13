Mattamy Homes Deepens Commitment to Charlotte with Dual Land Acquisitions

Two new communities in Mooresville and Cramerton expand Mattamy's presence in high-demand Charlotte, NC submarkets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has announced two land acquisitions in the Charlotte, NC region, targeting some of the area's most desirable yet supply-constrained submarkets. These strategic purchases reinforce the company's commitment to growth and expanding housing options in the area's high-demand communities.

The first acquisition, a 65-acre site in Mooresville, will become Lanterna, a community featuring 187 single-family homes. Located at Shearer and Clodfelter roads, Lanterna will offer five pocket parks, a mile of paved walking trails and a dedicated dog park. Residents will enjoy proximity to downtown Mooresville, top-rated schools and major employment centers, with Interstate 77 just four miles away.

"Lanterna represents Mattamy's confidence in the long-term growth of the Mooresville–Lake Norman market and our commitment to delivering thoughtfully planned communities," said Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "Our vision for Lanterna is to create a neighborhood that blends quality homes with meaningful amenities, supporting homebuyers who want to be part of a thriving region."

The second acquisition, a 29-acre site in Cramerton, will become Riverloom on the Southfork, a community featuring 61 brick ranch single-family homes. Mattamy is donating 7.1 acres for a riverfront public park, and the community will offer paved greenway walking trails and direct connectivity to the Carolina Thread Trail. Located off Armstrong Ford Road, the community will offer residents convenient access to Belmont, Cramerton, and Charlotte.

"This acquisition underscores Mattamy's commitment to thoughtful growth and community investment across the Charlotte region," said Mr. Smedley. "Riverloom on the Southfork will offer quality homes, scenic riverfront surroundings, and public spaces that enrich Cramerton's community and provide lasting value for future homeowners."

Site work for Lanterna and Riverloom on the Southfork is scheduled to begin in early 2026. These communities will further strengthen Mattamy's presence in the Charlotte region, delivering new opportunities for homeownership in highly sought-after locations.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

