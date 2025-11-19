Mattamy Homes Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting at Crosswind Ranch in Parrish, Florida

Mattamy opens a fresh opportunity to purchase new single-family homes and low-maintenance townhomes located between Bradenton and St. Pete

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is hosting a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration officially opening their seven newly decorated model homes in Crosswind Ranch, the popular master-planned community in Parrish, Florida.

Mattamy Homes is hosting a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration officially opening their seven newly decorated model homes in Crosswind Ranch, the popular master-planned community in Parrish, Florida. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

On Thursday, Dec. 4, Mattamy, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, in partnership with the Manatee County Chamber of Commerce, opens the festivities at 3 p.m., with the Ribbon-Cutting at 3:15 p.m. Guests will be treated to hors d'oeuvres, tasty beverages and tours of the brand new, professionally decorated model townhomes and single-family homes until 5 p.m.

The event also offers complimentary professional headshots and the chance to enter to win prizes. Guests can learn about Mattamy's Special Grand Opening Savings.

Crosswind Ranch, at 13037 Pierce St. in Parrish, Florida, just off U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 75, is easily accessible to Bradenton, Tampa and the Gulf Coast's beaches.

Mattamy's stylishly designed, energy-efficient single-family homes and low-maintenance townhomes range from 1,601 to 3,790 sq. ft. These homes include covered lanais, stainless steel appliances, paver driveways and one- to three-car garages. Pricing starts from the upper $200s. An array of quick move-in homes is available, and homebuyers can also choose a ready-to-build home they can personalize.

Residents enjoy the use of two lifestyle amenity centers that include resort-style pools, cabanas, pickleball courts, a tot lot, paw park, trails and community social events. One of the community amenities is open now, and the other is opening in the next several months.

RSVP to [email protected] or (941) 877-5113 to attend the Ribbon Cutting Grand Opening Celebration.



"It's an exciting moment as we unveil our newest neighborhood in the Tampa and Bradenton area with model homes in the beautiful Crosswind Ranch community," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy Homes' Tampa Division. "This event provides an excellent opportunity for guests to experience Mattamy's signature quality, thoughtful design and the vibrant Florida lifestyle this community offers."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About the Manatee County Chamber of Commerce

The Manatee County Chamber of Commerce has been building a positive business environment and enhancing the region's quality of life since it began as the Bradenton Board of Trade in 1889. Tampa Bay's largest Chamber amplifies the voice and visibility of its approximately 2,100 businesses, which employ more than 68,000 people. The Chamber strongly advocates on behalf of members to local, state, and national policymakers through diligent research of issues that impact local businesses. Members enjoy valuable networking and marketing opportunities and the Chamber's educational programs that provide professional training and development.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited