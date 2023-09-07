Mattamy Homes Chosen as one of the Best Places to Work in Central Florida for Third Consecutive Year

Orlando Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that the company has been recognized as one of Central Florida's Best Places to Work by the Orlando Business Journal for 2023. This is the third consecutive year the Journal has recognized Mattamy Homes for its workplace environment.

Members of the Mattamy Orlando team celebrate the company being named as one of Central Florida's Best Places to Work. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)
Mattamy Homes has been recognized as one of Central Florida's Best Places to Work by the Orlando Business Journal for 2023. This is the third consecutive year the Journal has recognized Mattamy Homes for its workplace environment. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)
  • Best Places to Work recognizes Central Florida's top employers that have excelled at attracting and retaining workers.
  • Employees of participating companies take part in an anonymous survey that evaluates workplace elements, such as team effectiveness, goal alignment, individual contribution and value, confidence in managers and senior leaders, work engagement and people practices.
  • This year, the Journal recognized 79 businesses across various industries that range from 10 to 500-plus employees in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Brevard counties.

"This recognition from the Orlando Business Journal showcases Mattamy's dedication to creating an environment where everyone can do their best work, " says David Baselice, Mattamy's Orlando Division President. "We are honored to provide our employees with a workplace culture they are proud to be part of and promote."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, Mattamy Homes' communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

