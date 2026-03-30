Mattamy Homes Closes on Land in Pasadena Ridge, Bringing New Home Opportunities to Pasco County, Florida

Mattamy Homes is North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, with a long-standing focus on customer experience, architectural character and included features that support the way people live. This emphasis will come to life in Pasadena Ridge, where the company will offer 154 single-family homes with 2-5 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 2-3-car garages within 1,601 to 3,790 square feet, giving buyers the ability to choose a home that fits their lifestyle. Prices start from $349,990, with both early move-in homes and ready-to-build options available to personalize. Four decorated model homes, the Brookstone, Glades, Myrtle and Redbud, are planned to open this summer.

"Our team is thrilled about what Pasadena Ridge will offer families looking for a fresh start or a new chapter in this great Pasco County location," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa Division. "This community brings together the things homebuyers value most – an accessible location, great amenities and a diverse collection of well-designed homes that elevate the way they want to live. We are excited to bring the Mattamy Homes experience to Pasadena Ridge and look forward to welcoming homeowners to a place they will make lasting memories."

Residents of the Pasadena Ridge community will enjoy a wide range of amenities that are under construction, including a clubhouse with a fitness center, outdoor kitchen, gathering and event areas, resort-style pool, pickleball courts, food truck lawn event green, an adventure playground and dog parks. Pasadena Ridge is also situated next to a new Pasco County planned public Super Park with more than 300 acres of recreation opportunities and future bike trails and recreation opportunities.

Pasadena Ridge is located in the Pasadena Hills area of Zephyrhills, known for unique rolling hills and topography, just off Handcart Road, providing quick connections to I-75, SR-52, SR-54 and US-301. Homebuyers will be close to popular Wesley Chapel destinations.

Community, floorplans and lifestyle highlights can be previewed at mattamyhomes.com/PasadenaRidge, where interested parties can request more information and receive updates.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited