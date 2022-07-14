Mattamy Homes Confirmed as a Best Place to Work in Raleigh/Durham

For the second year in a row, Triangle Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs

CARY, NC, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For the second year in a row, the Triangle Business Journal has named Mattamy Homes as one of Raleigh/Durham's Best Places to Work.

The Mattamy Homes Raleigh team are long-time supporters of Operation Coming Home, building and donating homes for disabled combat veterans. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The Triangle's 50 Best Places to Work winners were chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace.

Once nominated, companies have to meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored.

Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

"This recognition is especially rewarding and meaningful because it is driven by an employee survey and so is a true reflection of how our people feel about working at Mattamy and what makes this a special place to build a career," says Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "We are honored to continually provide our employees with an environment where they can do their best work and a workplace culture they are proud to be part of and promote."

This year, the Journal is recognizing 50 businesses with local offices and operations in the Greater Triangle region, representing a variety of industries, including real estate, life sciences, legal, finance and technology.

"Employees are the lifeblood of any company," Triangle Business Journal Publisher and Market President Jason Christie said. "These 50 companies have demonstrated belief that happy employees produce successful and thriving businesses."

Honorees including Mattamy Homes will be featured in the Triangle Business Journal's August 26 Best Places to Work special edition, as well as online.

For more information, see the Triangle Business Journal's 2022 class of Best Places to Work award winners and the Mattamy Homes Careers page.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

