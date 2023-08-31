Mattamy Homes Confirmed as a Best Place to Work in Raleigh/Durham

News provided by

Mattamy Homes Limited

31 Aug, 2023, 07:55 ET

For the third year in a row, Triangle Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and
extensive employee programs

CARY, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For the third year in a row, the Triangle Business Journal has named Mattamy Homes as one of Raleigh/Durham's Best Places to Work – ranking the homebuilder as the #3 company in the medium-sized companies category for 2023.

Continue Reading
For the third year in a row, the Triangle Business Journal has named Mattamy Homes as one of Raleigh/Durham’s Best Places to Work – ranking the homebuilder as the #3 company in the medium-sized companies category for 2023. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)
For the third year in a row, the Triangle Business Journal has named Mattamy Homes as one of Raleigh/Durham’s Best Places to Work – ranking the homebuilder as the #3 company in the medium-sized companies category for 2023. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

  • The Triangle's 50 Best Places to Work winners were chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace.
  • Once nominated, companies have to meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored.
  • Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

"This recognition is especially rewarding and meaningful because it is driven by an employee survey and so is a true reflection of how our people feel about working at Mattamy and what makes this a special place to build a career," says Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "We are honored to continually provide our employees with an environment where they can do their best work and a workplace culture they are proud to be part of and promote."

This year, the Journal is recognizing 50 businesses with local offices and operations in the Greater Triangle region, representing a variety of industries, including technology, construction, life sciences, professional services, manufacturing and finance.

"Employees are the lifeblood of any company," Triangle Business Journal Publisher and Market President Jason Christie said. "These 50 companies have demonstrated the belief that happy employees produce successful and thriving businesses."

For more information, see the Triangle Business Journal's 2023 class of Best Places to Work award winners and the Mattamy Homes Careers page.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Also from this source

Mattamy Homes Announces Second New Community Opening Soon in Four Oaks, NC

Mattamy Homes honored as a Best Place to Work in Florida's First Coast for the second consecutive year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.