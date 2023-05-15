Mattamy Homes Earns Multiple MAME Awards from Home Builder's Association of Greater Charlotte

Company's Charlotte division wins "Marketing Professional of the Year" and other prestigious

distinctions at 2023 gala

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte honored Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, with multiple coveted accolades for marketing and sales excellence in an April gala billed as the 2023 Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence Awards (MAME).

Team PMP of the Greater Charlotte Home Builders Association judged and presented the awards to showcase members' professional achievements. Mattamy's Charlotte division took home the following honors:

Members of the Mattamy Charlotte team celebrate winning awards at the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte's 2023 Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Best Community Amenity Center

Sonata at Mint Hill is a community of single-family, brick ranch homes in Mint Hill . The award-winning clubhouse features 1,600 square feet of gathering spaces, including a catering kitchen. Residents also enjoy outdoor amenities including a pavilion, heated saltwater pool, pickleball court, bocce ball court, grilling station and horseshoe pits.

(Category: single-family priced under $700,000 )

The Martin — Sonata at Mint Hill

(Category: townhome)

The Frasier — Northfield Crossing

Mike Smedley, Senior Marketing Manager

In addition, 14 Mattamy Homes sales consultants earned MAME 2023 Sales Achievement Honors across the Silver, Gold and Platinum categories.

"Our performance at the 2023 MAME Awards once again demonstrates the stellar efforts, creativity and marketing savvy of our team," said Mike McElroy, President of Mattamy Homes' Charlotte Division. "These honors result from all our efforts to provide high-quality living experiences for our Charlotte-area customers. We are gratified and honored to receive wide-ranging recognition from the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte

The Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte has served Charlotte's home building industry for 75 years and represents over 1,200 company members. Members include new-home builders, remodelers, developers, suppliers and sales and marketing professionals. The association provides members with a wide range of resources and information on issues involving the homebuilding industry such as land use, economic and legal matters. The HBA also provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking.

